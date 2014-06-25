* Sterling, Aussie and kiwi retreat from recent highs
* BOE's Carney less hawkish than expected
* G3 currencies still stuck in a rut
(Adds details, quotes)
By Ian Chua and Shinichi Saoshiro
SYDNEY, June 25 The British pound nursed losses
on Wednesday after comments from the Bank of England governor
cooled expectations for an interest rate hike this year, while
its G3 counterparts drifted in well-worn ranges.
Surprisingly less hawkish comments from BoE Governor Mark
Carney saw the pound dip to a near one-week low of $1.6966
, pulling away from a 5-1/2 year peak of $1.7064 set
last Wednesday.
Carney said Britain's economy still has plenty of slack to
work through and that financial markets underestimate how much
uncertainty there is in the economy.
The impression he left was a dovish one and rather hard to
reconcile with his abrupt and hawkish change of policy
signalling at a speech earlier this month, JPMorgan analysts
said.
"This leaves GBP confused, and naturally trading on the back
foot given the extent of bullish sterling positioning that needs
confirmation of a more clearly hawkish shift in the BoE's
overall reading of the economy," they wrote in a note to
clients.
Also in the sights of profit takers, the Australian dollar
slid to $0.9359 while its New Zealand peer fell to
$0.8670. Earlier this week, the Aussie hit an 11-week
high of $0.9445 and the kiwi scaled a seven-week peak of
$0.8749.
G3 ADRIFT
G3 currencies continued drifting aimlessly as investors see
all three major central banks keeping monetary policy loose for
some time yet.
The greenback fetched 101.90 yen, having drifted on
either side of 102.00 for the past two weeks.
Participants said unspent market energy was mounting up due
to the rangebound trading.
"Power is building up and dollar/yen is likely to move
significantly in either direction if a break does occur," said
Bart Wakabayashi, head of forex at State Street in Tokyo.
"Talk is that stop orders are building up steadily at 101.50
yen and 102.50 yen. Market players are currently trading within
this narrow band to make a little change. Overall, the yen looks
better bid unless the Bank of Japan comes up with its next
easing plan."
Japanese CPI will be released on Friday and any fresh signs
of the country escaping deflation are likely to further curb
prospects for additional BOJ easing.
In the United States, an influential Federal Reserve
policymaker, William Dudley, said on Tuesday the U.S. central
bank can reasonably wait until mid-2015 to raise interest rates
without risking an undesirable rise in inflation.
Latest euro zone data supported the case for the European
Central Bank to stay dovish. A closely watched report showed
German business sentiment weakened more than expected in June as
companies fretted that tensions in Ukraine and Iraq would hurt
their business.
The euro traded at $1.3603, well within this month's
$1.3503-$1.3678 range. Against the yen, the common currency
appeared to have flatlined near 138.60 after drifting
up from a four-month trough of 137.70 on June 16.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Eric Meijer)