By Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, July 28 The U.S. dollar hovered
near six-month highs against a basket of major currencies on
Monday, holding onto solid gains made last week as investors
turned bearish on the euro.
Caution limited its upside, however, ahead of key U.S.
economic data later this week and a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting
ending on Wednesday which many believe is likely to culminate in
the same dovish message from Chair Janet Yellen.
"There is a 'wait-and-see' mood ahead of the U.S.
employment figures and the Fed meeting," said Kyosuke Suzuki,
director of forex at Societe Generale in Tokyo, who added that
the greenback is vulnerable to upside surprises if the jobs data
beats expectations.
The Commerce Department is expected to report on Wednesday
that the economy grew at a 3.2 percent annual pace in the second
quarter, after it shrank 2.9 percent in the previous quarter.
On Friday, the Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls are
expected to show a rise of 231,000 in July after they increased
288,000 in June. The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at
6.1 percent.
Yellen said this month that the Fed could raise rates sooner
than initially expected if labour markets continued to improve.
Still, most economists expect the U.S. central bank to start
raising interest rates in the second half of 2015.
The dollar index was steady at 81.045, after it
peaked at 81.084 on Friday, a high not seen since early
February. So far this month, it has rallied around 1.6 percent,
on track for its best monthly gain since January.
Against its Japanese counterpart, the dollar was steady at
101.81 yen.
The latest figures from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed currency speculators increased their bullish
bets on the greenback in the week ended July 22.
But U.S. Treasury yields remained pinned near recent lows,
with the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
at 2.478 percent in Asia, not far from its U.S.
close of 2.469 percent on Friday. The fact that the 10-year
yield remains well below 3 percent suggests that investors
betting on the dollar were not driven by any material change to
the U.S. economic outlook.
But analysts at Barclays believe this week's U.S. data could
challenge that perception.
"Overall, we expect a relatively upbeat set of data
releases, which ought to give the U.S. dollar further support
over the week," they wrote in a report to clients.
"We do not expect the Fed to deliver any major surprises,
with further tapering of $10 billion likely to be announced."
The euro, which fell 0.7 percent last week, languished near
an eight-month trough of $1.3421 touched on Friday, and
was last at $1.3428 in Asian trade. Against the yen, it was
buying 136.71, steady on the day and not far from a
six-month low of 136.37 yen plumbed on Thursday.
The closely watched German Ifo report on Friday showing a
slump in German business sentiment and news the European Union
was a step closer to imposing economic sanctions on Russia
combined to undermine the common currency.
The dollar also firmed against its Canadian peer, with
buy-stops reportedly triggered after the greenback broke above
C$1.0800. It was last at C$1.0811, having climbed as
far as C$1.0822 on Friday, a high last seen on June 20.
The New Zealand dollar eased to $0.8533, wallowing
at six-week lows. It has tumbled nearly 3 percent in the past
two weeks, with most of the fall coming after the Reserve Bank
of New Zealand (RBNZ) signalled last week it was pausing its
tightening cycle following four straight interest rate hikes.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Eric Meijer)