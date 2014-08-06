* Dollar index reaches 11-month high on upbeat U.S. data
* U.S. services industry activity at 8-1/2-year high in July
* Euro falls to nine-month lows, kiwi also under pressure
SYDNEY, Aug 6 The dollar held near an 11-month
high against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday,
having got a second wind after upbeat U.S. data bolstered
expectations of solid economic growth in the third quarter.
The dollar index was last at 81.537, not far from the
overnight peak of 81.626. The euro languished at $1.3370,
having plumbed a nine-month trough of $1.3358.
Data on Tuesday showed U.S. services sector activity hit an
8-1/2 year high last month and factory orders surged in June.
"While it is clearly the lesser of the two ISMs, an 8-year
high coupled with a blockbuster factory orders report will go a
long way towards bolstering growth expectations for the second
half of 2014," said Michael Woodfolk, global markets strategist
at BNY Mellon.
"Nonetheless, summer doldrum conditions prevail with markets
susceptible to geopolitical risk."
European data in contrast was mixed. Euro zone retail sales
rose at their fastest rate in seven years in June and business
activity expanded at the second-fastest pace in three years in
July.
Yet the robust growth could not mask the deflationary
pressures weighing on the region, a clear worry for the European
Central Bank when it holds its policy review on Thursday.
But having unveiled a raft of measures in June to spur
growth, the ECB is not expected to tinker with policy this
month.
The euro also ceded ground on the yen, slipping to a near
one-week low of 137.07. The greenback was relatively
steady at 102.61, but off the overnight high of 102.93.
Against the dollar bloc currencies, the greenback reached a
three-month high on its Canadian peer. It climbed as far as
C$1.0977, continuing to recover from last month's
trough of C$1.0620.
The standout currency, however, was the New Zealand dollar,
which skidded to two-month lows overnight after milk prices fell
again at an auction held by Fonterra Co-operative Group, the
world's biggest dairy exporter.
It extended its decline early in Asia on data showing a
moderation in jobs growth at home, an outcome that some suspect
could buy the central bank more time to stay on the sidelines
following four successive interest rate hikes this year.
The kiwi was last at $0.8442, having fallen as far
as $0.8428. It is down 4.5 percent since reaching a peak of
$0.8839 last month.
The trading session in Asia is shaping up to be a listless
one, with no economic data of interest to speak of.
That should leave the focus on equity markets, which are
likely to follow Wall Street lower amid concerns over escalating
tensions in Ukraine. Any increase in risk aversion should help
support the safe-haven yen.
