* Dollar index races to fresh 11-month highs
* Minutes showed Fed debated about raising interest rates
earlier
* China flash PMI hits 3-mth low, Aussie slips
(Adds details, quotes)
By Ian Chua and Shinichi Saoshiro
SYDNEY/TOKYO, Aug 21 The U.S. dollar traded at
11-month highs against a basket of major currencies early on
Thursday, having been given a second wind after minutes of the
Federal Reserve's July meeting sounded slightly hawkish.
The Australian dollar extended its losses after a
preliminary survey of China's manufacturing sector showed growth
slowing to a three-month low.
The dollar index, still basking in the afterglow of
Tuesday's upbeat U.S. housing data, climbed as far as 82.358,
reaching a high not seen since early September. It has broken
clear of the 81.188/81.716 range held for much of this month.
The minutes showed policymakers debated on whether interest
rates should be raised earlier given a surprisingly strong jobs
market recovery. Most officials, however, wanted further
evidence before changing their view on when rates should be
lifted.
In any case, it was enough to send U.S. Treasury yields
higher with the two-year note hitting a two-week high
just shy of 0.5 percent.
That in turn helped underpin the greenback, which rose to
its highest in over four months against the yen at 103.965
, not far from the April peak of 104.13. A break there
could see the market aim for the 2014 high of 105.45 set in
January.
"The momentum is there. The market is experiencing a bit of
an euphoria, putting logic aside and now aiming for 104 yen. I
hesitate to use the term but it's 'risk-on'," said Masashi
Murata, senior currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in
Tokyo.
But Murata said the dollar/yen rally appeared overdone,
noting that the Fed minutes did not trigger a sharp selloff in
Treasuries and U.S. equities still made gains.
"It appears the bond and equity markets do not share the
view that a rate hike might be brought forward," he said.
Other market watchers concurred. Indeed, while discussions
around the table at the Fed meeting is one thing, the final
opinion of the Fed Chair and her voting members is quite
another.
"The "significant underutilization of labor resources" view
of the labour market carries the day as far as monetary policy
is concerned," said David de Garis, senior economist at National
Australia Bank, referring to Janet Yellen's concerns about jobs.
"The market now waits for Dr Yellen's address to the Kansas
City Fed Jackson Hole conference Friday," he added.
Other currencies also ceded ground against the greenback,
notably the euro which pierced through the Nov. 7 trough of
$1.3295 to reach an 11-month low at $1.3242.
The New Zealand dollar, already out of favour after the
central bank last month paused its tightening cycle, skidded to
a 5-1/2 month low of $0.8347.
While Fed officials may be debating about the merits of an
earlier tightening, two policymakers at the Bank of England
(BOE) actually voted for a rate hike this month.
The unexpected move revived speculation the BOE might yet
raise interest rates this year.
That saw sterling hold up fairly well against the broadly
firmer greenback and actually rise on the euro, which plumbed a
one-week low at 79.68 pence.
Meanwhile, the soft China PMI survey put a further dent on
the Australian dollar.
Australia is sensitive to news out of China, its key export
market. The Aussie, already weakened by the bullish U.S. dollar,
fell as low as $0.9235 to be last at $0.9245 and showed
a 0.5 percent decline on the day.
(Editing by Eric Meijer & Shri Navaratnam)