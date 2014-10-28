* Dollar broadly softer, retreats from near three-week high
vs yen
* All eyes on Fed policy meeting outcome due mid-week
* Fed seen sticking to dovish script as it winds up QE
stimulus
* Swedish crown also in focus with Riksbank eyed to cut
rates
By Ian Chua and Shinichi Saoshiro
SYDNEY/TOKYO, Oct 28 The U.S. dollar nursed
modest losses on Tuesday, having slipped overnight after soft
economic data tempered risk appetite and pushed safe-haven U.S.
debt yields lower.
Expectations of more dovish comments from the Federal
Reserve, due to kick of its closely-watched two-day policy
review later in the session, also weighed on the greenback.
The greenback eased to 107.805 yen, retreating from
Monday's near three-week peak of 108.38.
It also ceded a bit of ground against the euro, which last
traded at $1.2711 off Monday's low of $1.2665.
The dollar was lifted earlier on Monday after a
closely-watched Ifo report showed German business sentiment in
October hit its lowest level in almost two years.
But support for the U.S. currency faded after
weaker-than-expected U.S. housing data was released later in the
session, pushing Treasury yields lower.
Data also showed U.S. services sector activity slowed in
October to a six-month low, while manufacturing output in Texas
dipped, pointing to some moderation in economic growth early in
the fourth quarter.
The soft data reinforced expectations that the Fed will
reassure markets that any interest rate hikes are a long way off
even as it ends its massive bond-buying stimulus.
The Fed kicks off its policy review later on Tuesday and is
all but certain to announce the completion of its quantitative
easing program when it wraps up its two-day meeting.
"Trade overnight had a very distinctive feeling of 'wait and
see'," said Evan Lucas, market strategist at IG.
"With the end of the asset purchase program a foregone
conclusion, speculation is once again mounting about the
movement of interest rates."
But with U.S. inflation weak, the European economy stumbling
and the dollar on the rise, markets are keen to see if Fed
officials will acknowledge risks to their expectations that the
U.S. recovery will continue to strengthen.
Sweden's Riksbank, another central bank under pressure to
support its economy, was widely expected to announce stimulus
steps later in the day and join peers with rock bottom rates
already in place amid flagging demand from the euro zone.
The Riksbank is seen slashing its main interest rate, the
repo rate, from 0.25 percent to a record low just above zero to
fight stubbornly low inflation.
Looser monetary policy in the euro zone, which is Sweden's
most important trading partner, generally spells a stronger
Swedish crown versus the euro, adding to the downward pressure
on inflation.
"The Swedish economy is in a very tough situation as it
depends heavily on external demand. It has to try and alter
currency levels to address this, but since such methods are
considered taboo among developed economies, it has to accomplish
its aim through monetary easing," said Masashi Murata, senior
currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
"In this respect, the Riksbank can learn from the Bank of
Japan," said Murata, who is bracing for the Swedish crown to
weaken to as much as 9.5 to the euro.
The crown was little changed at 9.2717 to the
euro, having pulled away from a near four-month high of 9.053
struck earlier this month.
Asia and Europe have little to offer in terms of
market-moving economic data on Tuesday, leaving the focus on
U.S. durable goods data due later in the day.
