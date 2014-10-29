* Dollar index holds steady, nurses recent losses

* Fed expected to announce end to bond buying

* Market also bracing for dovish Fed message

* Fed decision, statement due later Wednesday (Updates levels, adds comments)

By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua

SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, Oct 29 The dollar held steady on Wednesday ahead of the latest guidance from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with the Fed seen likely to wind down its bond-buying stimulus, but taking a cautious tone on raising interest rates.

The Fed is all but certain to announce the end of its massive bond-buying stimulus when it wraps up a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.

But the U.S. central bank is also likely to reassure markets that any interest rate hike is still a long way off with U.S. inflation weak and the European economy stumbling.

Moves among major currencies were subdued ahead of the Fed policy decision, with the dollar holding steady on the day at 85.397 versus a basket of major currencies. For the week, the dollar index is now down about 0.4 percent.

"To be honest I think a lot of risk has been taken off the table into this meeting, hence the recent ranges," said Jeffrey Halley, FX trader for Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore.

Any deviation from the prevailing market expectation for he Fed meeting could trigger a strong move, he added.

Data on Tuesday showing a big drop in demand for U.S.-made capital goods certainly gave dollar bulls nothing to celebrate as it offered further evidence the economy may have cooled.

Against the yen, the dollar held steady near 108.13 yen .

Over the past couple of weeks, a recovery in global equities and investor risk sentiment has weighed on the safe-haven yen, helping the dollar bounce back from a one-month low near 105.19 yen touched in mid-October.

The Fed will probably maintain a pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time" when announcing an end to its bond-buying stimulus programme, said Roy Teo, senior FX strategist for ABN AMRO Bank in Singapore.

"It should be positive for risk (sentiment)," Teo said.

Unchanged interest rates for a "considerable time" could weigh on the safe haven yen, although moves may be limited ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting on Friday, he added.

The euro held steady at $1.2737, hovering near a one-week high of $1.2765 set on Tuesday.

Traders said big option expiries on the euro in the $1.2700-25 area could keep the common currency tethered in the near term.

The Swedish crown stabilised after sliding to four-year lows on Tuesday, dented by a surprisingly dovish message from Sweden's central bank.

The Riksbank cut interest rates more than expected to zero and said it would delay tightening policy until the middle of 2016 as it moved decisively to tackle the risk of deflation.

Both the euro and dollar jumped to four-year highs of 9.3912 crowns and 7.3824 crowns on Tuesday as a result. They have since steadied at 9.3424 and 7.3354 respectively.

"In our view, the Riksbank's dovish forward guidance has pushed the SEK into the FX funding currency club, alongside the EUR, CHF and JPY," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients.

"We expect the SEK to underperform higher-yielding currencies during times of healthy and improving risk appetite." (Additional reporting by Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY; Editing by Eric Meijer)