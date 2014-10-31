BRIEF-Erickson Inc says reorganization plan confirmed by bankruptcy court
* Erickson Inc plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy court
TOKYO Oct 31 The yen tumbled to its lowest level in almost seven years against the dollar on Friday, as the Bank of Japan wrong-footed markets by unexpectedly easing policy further in the face of mounting evidence it would miss its inflation goal.
The dollar surged more than 1 percent to a high of 110.67 yen, its best level since January 2008 after the BOJ said it would raise its monetary base target to an annual increase of 80 trillion yen($724.5 billion), from 60-70 trillion yen.
"The BOJ probably saw it would take until fiscal year 2016/17 to achieve its 2 percent inflation target, so they wanted to narrow the distance to the target with today's move," said Junko Nishioka, chief economist at RBS Securities in Tokyo.
While a small number of market players had expected easing, most had thought any additional easing would be at least months away.
"I was doing some paper work for month-end when someone in the room shouted it was easing. I looked at the screen and the dollar/yen rate had gone crazy," said a trader at a Western bank.
Adding to the pressure on the yen, a Japanese government panel overseeing the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) approved plans for the fund to raise its holding of foreign stocks to 25 percent of its portfolio from a current 12 percent, sources said on Friday.
The dollar index climbed as far as 86.524 - a high last seen on Oct. 6 - as the greenback benefited from upbeat U.S. growth figures published on Thursday.
As the dollar gained, the euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.2582 while the Australian dollar also fell 0.4 percent to $0.8800.
(1 US dollar = 110.4200 Japanese yen) (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Investar Holding Corporation announces pricing of subordinated notes offering
