By Tomo Uetake, Hideyuki Sano and Ian Chua

TOKYO/SYDNEY, Nov 5 The dollar rose to a seven-year high against the Japanese yen on Wednesday after a victory by Republicans in the United States' mid-term elections raised hopes for an end to political gridlock in Washington, boosting sentiment for riskier assets.

The dollar rose to as high as 114.40 yen, its highest level since December 2007, and last traded at 114.30, up 0.6 percent from late U.S. levels.

The dollar's index against a basket of six currencies gained 0.2 percent to 87.185 to edge near a four-year peak of 87.406 set on Monday.

"Although the election results were not a complete surprise, the risk-on mood grew following news that Republicans enjoyed sweeping victories," said Shinichiro Kadota, chief FX strategist at Barclays Bank in Tokyo.

Republicans rode a wave of voter discontent to seize control of the U.S. Senate in a punishing blow to President Barack Obama that will limit his political influence and curb his legislative agenda in his last two years in office.

As risk sentiment was boosted, the yen weakened against other currencies, such as the euro, which rose to a seven-month high of 143.44 yen.

The euro also stemmed its fall against the dollar as investors took some profits on their bets against the common currency after a report of a rift at the European Central Bank over its easing strategy.

The common currency last traded at $1.2541, bouncing back from a two-year low of $1.2439 hit on Monday.

Short covering in the euro was prompted by a Reuters report that quoted European Central Bank sources as saying colleagues of ECB Chief Mario Draghi were unhappy with his "secretive management style and erratic communication".

Some were particularly angered that Draghi had set a target for increasing the ECB's balance sheet immediately after the governing council explicitly agreed not to make any figure public.

"In essence, the report has cast doubt that Mario Draghi's colleagues will follow along with his easy money policies in the near term," analysts at CitiFX wrote in a note to clients.

"This supported a 60-pip rally in EURUSD towards 1.2580 and influenced bearish sentiment for equity markets globally."

The ECB meets on Thursday and is expected to hold off on fresh policy action.

The Antipodean currencies were among the best performers overnight, led by the New Zealand dollar, which was further boosted by upbeat local data.

The kiwi climbed as far as $0.7842, pulling well away from a 15-month trough of $0.7698 plumbed on Monday, after the jobless rate fell to its lowest in over five years.

Markets shrugged off other data showing subdued wage growth, which suggested there is no urgency for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to resume raising interest rates.

Its Australian counterpart also fared well, popping back to $0.8711 from Monday's low of $0.8644.

Currency markets largely showed a muted reaction to HSBC's China October Services PMI survey and a speech by Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

The survey showed growth in China's services sector weakened to its lowest in three months in October as new business cooled, reinforcing signs of a gradual economic slowdown that could prod the government to unveil fresh stimulus measures.

Kuroda, in his first speech after the surprise announcement of his "Halloween stimulus" on Friday, said that a weak yen has various positive effects on the Japanese economy.

"After such a huge shock treatment by the Bank of Japan, everything else on the global economic calendar now seems almost insignificant," said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore & Kim Coghill)