2010
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Nov 6 The euro dangled just above a
two-year trough on Thursday with investors waiting to see how
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi deals with dissent in
the ranks, while the U.S. dollar surged in anticipation of a
strong payrolls report.
The euro zone common currency last traded at $1.2483,
having fallen nearly a full U.S. cent from Tuesday's high of
$1.2577. It was flirting once again with a two-year low of
$1.2439 set early in the week.
All eyes are now on the ECB's policy meeting later Thursday
which has been given extra significance by reports some members
were unhappy with Draghi's aggressive stimulus push.
That comes as disappointing surveys of euro zone business
growth only add to pressure for further easing.
"Our base case scenario is that ECB stops short of
introducing broad-based QE at this meeting, but that President
Draghi sends a clear signal that the Governing Council is
committed to expanding the ECB's balance sheet," analysts at BNP
Paribas wrote in a note to clients.
"The balance sheet goal will be difficult to achieve unless
the ECB broadens the scope of its asset purchase program to
sovereign bonds, and our European economists continue to expect
a policy move in December."
The soft data out of Europe again contrasted with more
upbeat news from the United States, where private employers
added 230,000 jobs in October, marking a record seven straight
months of job gains exceeding 200,000.
Dollar bulls were also heartened by the outcome of midterm
elections that gave Republicans control of both houses of
Congress for the first time since 2006, although whether this
would lead to any significant policy changes in the near term
remained unclear.
Still, it gave investors an excuse to pile back on their
favourite trades including buying the dollar and stocks. The S&P
500 index and Dow both closed at record highs.
The dollar index scaled a 4-1/2-year peak of 87.606,
before stepping back slightly to 87.431, up 0.5 percent.
Against the yen, the greenback reached a seven-year high of
114.85 yen, bringing into view 115.00. Even the euro
climbed to 143.44 yen, a high last seen in April.
Investors remain keen to sell the yen after Bank of Japan
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank was ready to do
even more to hit its 2 percent price goal and recharge a
tottering economy.
Kuroda's comments on Wednesday came after the BOJ last week
stunned global financial markets by expanding a massive monetary
stimulus programme.
Investors also gave the Australian dollar a wide berth,
knocking the currency to levels not seen since July 2010.
The Aussie slumped to a low of $0.8565 after a
convincing break of major $0.8640/50 support gave the market a
green light to sell further. It last traded at $0.8593.
Local employment data due at 0030 GMT could provide a bit of
distraction for the Aussie, but doubts about the accuracy of the
figures mean any impact could be short lived.
The government's statistician recently said it was having
problems seasonally adjusting the employment data, a blow to the
credibility of the agency.
"We're still inclined to treat those figures with a large
degree of wariness," said Ray Attrill, global co-head of FX
strategy at National Australia Bank.
"Any outsized reaction as a result of those numbers will
likely be quickly reversed."
(Editing by James Dalgleish)