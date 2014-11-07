* Draghi repeats balance sheet target, sparks QE hopes
* Dollar index near post-financial crisis peak
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Nov 7 The euro languished near two-year
lows against the dollar on Friday after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi renewed his pledge to take necessary
steps to stimulate a sluggish euro zone economy.
Draghi said the ECB aims to increase its balance sheet size
towards the March 2012 levels, when it topped 3 trillion euros,
a trillion higher than the current level. He also said the
bank's staff will prepare the groundwork.
"The ECB's current programmes would not be enough to achieve
that balance sheet target. And considering downside risks to
prices, the ECB will likely start sovereign bond quantitative
easing," said Shin Kadota, chief FX strategist at Barclays in
Japan.
Draghi said ECB members all stand ready to take more policy
action if needed to revive a struggling euro zone economy,
shrugging off concerns over internal rifts on starting such a
programme.
The euro traded at $1.2381, having fallen as low as
$1.2364 on Thursday, its weakest since August 2012. It last
traded at $1.2375.
The euro's fall is also linked in part to the dollar's broad
strength.
The U.S. currency has flown high on the view that the U.S.
Federal Reserve is on course to raise rates next year on the
back of a steadily recovering U.S. economy.
The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies
jumped 0.75 percent to a four-year high of 88.146 on
Thursday. It last stood at 88.078.
The index, which has been held at historically low levels in
recent years, has gained almost 12 percent from a low hit in May
as the Fed wound up its policy of flooding the market with cash
last month.
It could well rise above its 2010 peak of 88.708 if the
upcoming U.S employment report points to solid recovery in the
job market. Economists expect payroll gains of 231,000 in
October.
Against the yen, which has come under pressure after the
Bank of Japan surprised markets by expanding its easing
programme a week ago, the dollar traded at 115.23 yen.
It surged to a seven-year high of 115.42 yen on Thursday.
The British pound also slipped to a 14-month low of $1.5824
and last fetched $1.5838.
The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at a
record low of 0.5 percent on Thursday, with traders now looking
to the bank's inflation report on Wednesday for clues on the
timing of a rate hike.
A strong dollar, coupled with signs of softer economic
growth in many parts of the world, is driving down the price of
energy and raw materials, hitting commodity currencies.
The Australian dollar fell to $0.8553, its lowest
in more than four years. It was last at $0.8558.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)