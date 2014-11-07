* Dollar index holds firm near 4-year high

* Focus on U.S. jobs data later on Friday

* Euro near 2-year low after Draghi sounds dovish

* Draghi repeats balance sheet target, sparks QE hopes (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Masayuki Kitano and Hideyuki Sano

SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Nov 7 The dollar held near a four-year high against a basket of major currencies on Friday, with its near-term fortunes hinging on whether U.S. jobs data will add to or temper optimism about the U.S. economy's outlook.

The dollar has been flying high, buoyed by the view that the U.S. Federal Reserve is on course to raise rates next year on the back of a steadily recovering U.S. economy.

The dollar index edged up 0.1 percent to 88.096, holding near Thursday's peak of 88.146, which was the highest since June 2010.

The index, which has been held at historically low levels in recent years, has gained almost 12 percent from a low hit in May as the Fed wound up its policy of flooding the market with cash last month.

It could well rise above its 2010 peak of 88.708 if the upcoming U.S employment report points to solid recovery in the job market. Economists expect payroll gains of 231,000 in October.

Against the yen, which has come under pressure after the Bank of Japan surprised markets by expanding its easing programme a week ago, the dollar held steady at 115.23 yen .

The dollar had set a seven-year high of 115.52 yen on Thursday on trading platform EBS.

After its sharp rally over the past week, the dollar might retreat against the yen if the U.S. nonfarm payrolls number turns out in line with expectations, said Divya Devesh, FX strategist for Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.

"If it's an in line, or if it's a slightly below expectations number, there will be some correction, but I don't think there will be a big, massive correction. People are still going to be interested in buying on dips," Devesh said.

In the medium-term, the dollar is likely to head higher against the yen, he said, adding that Standard Chartered sees the greenback rising to 119 yen by the middle of 2015.

The greenback stood tall versus the euro, which languished near two-year lows after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Thursday renewed his pledge to take necessary steps to stimulate a sluggish euro zone economy.

Draghi said the ECB aims to increase its balance sheet size towards the March 2012 levels, when it topped 3 trillion euros, a trillion higher than the current level. He also said the bank's staff will prepare the groundwork.

"The ECB's current programmes would not be enough to achieve that balance sheet target. And considering downside risks to prices, the ECB will likely start sovereign bond quantitative easing," said Shin Kadota, chief FX strategist at Barclays in Japan.

Draghi said ECB members all stand ready to take more policy action if needed to revive a struggling euro zone economy, shrugging off concerns over internal rifts on starting such a programme.

The euro held steady on the day at $1.2378. On Thursday, it had fallen to $1.2364, its weakest since August 2012.

A strong dollar, coupled with signs of softer economic growth in many parts of the world, is driving down the price of energy and raw materials, hitting commodity currencies.

The Australian dollar touched a low of $0.8547 earlier on Friday, its weakest in more than four years. It last traded at $0.8557, little changed on the day. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)