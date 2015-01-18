* Euro struggles near 11-year trough vs USD
* Key event risk this week is ECB's policy review on
Thursday
* Markets looking for at least 1 trillion euro QE program
* U.S. markets shut on Monday for public holiday
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Jan 19 The euro flirted with 11-year
lows early on Monday as investors braced for the European
Central Bank to take its boldest steps yet to combat deflation
and revive the euro zone economy.
The common currency last traded at $1.1561, not far
from a trough of $1.14595 hit on Friday. Against the yen, it
fetched 135.71, near a three-month low of 134.70.
That the ECB will launch a large-scale sovereign bond-buying
program at its Jan. 22 meeting is no longer in question, but
what is unknown is how the plan will be designed and whether it
will be seen as credible and sufficient.
"There will no doubt be a lot of wire traffic after
Thursday's meeting about these details and such structural
shortcomings, but the total QE to be announced will get prime
attention," said David de Garis, senior economist at National
Australia Bank, adding the market was now looking for
quantitative easing of 1 trillion euros.
The common currency struggled near a four-month trough
against the Australian dollar and a record low on the
New Zealand currency. On the Canadian dollar, the
euro remained within reach of a 16-month trough of C$1.3749
set on Friday.
Pressure on the euro intensified last week after the Swiss
National Bank shocked markets by abandoning its three-year-old
currency cap, effective removing a pillar of support for the
euro.
The SNB had been buying billions of euros in order to keep
the franc from strengthening above the 1.20 per euro cap it had
implemented back in September 2011.
The abrupt policy U-turn sparked speculation the SNB was
forced to do so ahead of bold moves from the ECB. The Swiss
franc rocketed across the board, although it seemed to have
stabilised around 0.99365 francs per euro.
Further stirring expectations for imminent action, media
reports suggested ECB President Mario Draghi met with German
Chancellor Angela Merkel last week to smooth the path for
quantitative easing, which is staunchly opposed by the
Bundesbank.
Whatever the outcome, traders said there is sure to be
plenty of volatility at the end of this week.
But for now, with the U.S. markets shut on Monday for a
public holiday and little in the way of market-moving economic
data, currency markets could be in for a relatively slow
session.
On Tuesday, investors will get an update on China's
fourth-quarter growth numbers.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)