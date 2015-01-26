* Euro off lows as markets trim extremely short positions

* Markets giving Greece benefit of the doubt for now

* S&P cuts Russia rating to junk status, rouble pressured

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Jan 27 The embattled euro held onto modest gains early on Tuesday, having bounced off an 11-year trough as investors decided to take profits on extremely bearish positions.

The common currency last traded at $1.1245, off Monday's low of $1.1098 - a level not seen since September 2003. Investors sold the euro first thing this week after the Greeks voted in a new hardline, anti-bailout government led by Alexis Tsipras.

However, buyers emerged in London and New York.

"Perhaps the market rightly or wrongly is pinning some hopes on Mr Tsipras being more conciliatory," David de Garis, senior economist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note to clients. "In any case, the market will be paying close attention to news that could well see more euro volatility for now at least."

"Markets now wait for details on Tsipras's policies and how much compromise he is willing to embrace in his dealings with international creditors," he wrote.

Short euro positions were further squeezed after a survey showed German business morale rose to its highest level in six months in January, climbing for a third consecutive month.

As a result, the euro firmed broadly. Against the yen, it rose to 133.15, from a 16-month trough of 130.16.

The rebound in the common currency knocked the dollar index off an 11-year peak of 95.481 to 94.869.

The greenback managed to firm slightly on its Japanese peer, reaching 118.44 from Monday's low of 117.26. Still, it remained well within a 117.00/119.00 range seen for a week.

Overall, the major currencies saw a relatively tame session in part due to a lack of major economic data and as many players in New York braced for a blizzard sweeping across the northeast coast of the United States.

The U.S. Federal Reserve starts a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday and investors are keen to hear its take on the rash of policy easings from the euro zone to Canada and Switzerland.

The general assumption is the Fed will acknowledge the uncertain global outlook and stick to its promise to be patient on tightening. Yet expectations remain that it will start raising rates by mid-year, a trajectory that implies further broad-based gains for the dollar.

One key development on Monday was Standard & Poor's decision to cut Russia's sovereign credit rating to junk status, bringing it below investment grade for the first time in a decade.

The rouble weakened in New York and could see more action when the local market opens. The dollar last traded at 68.79 roubles , up from Monday's low around 63.81. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)