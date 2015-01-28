* US durable goods orders unexpectedly fall
* Dollar index off 11-year high ahead of Fed
* Aussie could slip if inflation softer than forecast
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Jan 28 The dollar stepped back from a
11-year peak against a basket of currencies after soft spending
data and some disappointing earnings cast doubts about the
underlying optimism on the U.S. economic outlook.
Investors took profits from recent gains in the U.S.
currency ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcement
later in the day, which they think could show a more dovish bias
due to the recent plunge in oil prices.
The dollar index posted its biggest fall since early
October on Tuesday and slid to 94.010, off a 11-year high of
95.481 hit on Friday.
Against the yen, the U.S. currency was little changed at
117.87 yen, but off last week's high of 118.80.
The euro ticked up to $1.1362, extending its rebound
from a 11-year low of $1.1098 hit on Monday.
"I would say the dollar selling we've seen so far is just
position adjustments ahead of the major (Fed) event," said Bart
Wakabayashi, head of forex at State Street Bank.
"But I am a bit nervous that the dollar may have a further
leg to go down if the Fed says something negative (about the
U.S. economy) given that the market is still very long in the
dollar on the whole," he added.
Indeed the dollar index is still up more than 4 percent so
far this year, and up almost 18 percent since June, as investors
have bet the Fed will start raising rates this year on the back
of a solid U.S. economic recovery.
But data on Tuesday showed non-defense capital goods orders
excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business
spending plans, fell unexpectedly for a fourth straight month in
December.
It marked the longest downward stretch since 2012, stoking
worries slowing global growth and cheap oil prices are curbing
business spending in the U.S., seen as one of the brightest
spots in the global economy.
While other U.S. data, such as consumer spending and home
sales, were more robust, traders are getting worried the Fed
could turn even more cautious in its guidance of future rate
hikes given plunging oil prices are cooling any inflationary
pressure.
The dour business investment report came as construction and
mining equipment maker Caterpillar Inc reported a nearly
25 percent decline in fourth-quarter profit and warned that
falling oil prices would hurt its business in 2015.
Elsewhere, the Australian dollar could face renewed pressure
if the local consumer price data due at 0030 GMT comes in
weaker than expected.
The Australian dollar traded at $0.7922, not far
from 5 1/2-year low of $0.7850 touched on Monday.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)