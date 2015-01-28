* Kiwi dollar worst performer among major currencies
* RBNZ opens door to possible rate cut
* Fed repeats "patient" stance on hikes
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Jan 29 The New Zealand dollar slumped to
four-year lows on Thursday as investors priced in a greater
chance of rate cuts there, while U.S. dollar bulls focused on
the positive in the Federal Reserve's latest policy statement.
The kiwi skidded to $0.7320 after the Reserve Bank
of New Zealand opened the door to a possible cut in rates,
having only last month flagged that further tightening was
needed.
Traders said the move to a neutral stance was expected, but
giving an allowance for rate cuts was not.
"For the NZ dollar, a further repricing of RBNZ rate
expectations will imply a period of under performance against
the G10 crosses, especially given that a number of markets have
already undergone a significant repricing of policy expectations
in recent months," JPMorgan analyst Sally Auld said.
The kiwi last stood at $0.7323, hovering at lows not seen
since March 2011. Against the yen, it slid to its lowest levels
in three months at 85.88.
While the RBNZ was unambiguously dovish, the Fed had
something for everyone. The hawks latched onto its upbeat
outlook for the economy, while the doves interpreted a reference
to global markets as suggesting it might delay any interest rate
hike.
The Fed said it would take "financial and international
developments" into account when determining when to raise rates,
referring to global markets for the first time since January
2013.
Treasury yields fell to fresh lows and Fed funds futures
rallied on the statement.
But the dollar held its ground against most of its peers.
The euro, already under renewed pressure on worries about
Greece, dipped to $1.1275 and toward an 11-year trough of
$1.1098 set first thing this week.
Greece's newly installed leftist prime minister, Alexis
Tsipras, challenged international creditors on Wednesday by
halting privatisation plans agreed under the country's bailout
deal, prompting a third day of heavy losses on financial
markets.
The dollar also climbed against sterling and
reached a 5-1/2-year high on the Canadian dollar. On
the yen, the greenback eased to 117.45, near the
bottom-end of the prevailing 117.00-119.00 range.
All that left the dollar index slightly firmer at
94.665 and not far from an 11-year peak of 95.481 set on Friday.
Traders expect the major currencies to consolidate overnight
moves, given the Asian calendar is bare of major economic data.
