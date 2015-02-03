* Dollar index suffers biggest one-day fall in over a year
* Euro jumps on Greece debt hopes, commodity currencies
rally
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Feb 4 The greenback nursed broad losses
early on Wednesday, having suffered its biggest one-day fall in
over a year as investors cut long positions in a torrid session
for dollar bulls.
The market instead snapped up commodity currencies on a
further recovery in oil prices and a surge in copper, while some
optimism that Greece may yet secure a new debt deal shored up
the euro.
The common currency jumped as far as $1.1534 from
Tuesday's low of $1.1312. It last traded at $1.1470, well off an
11-year trough of $1.1098 set last week.
That contributed to a 0.9 percent slide in the dollar index,
its biggest one-day fall since Oct 2013. The index last traded
at 93.709.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras sought to reassure
international partners that Athens did not want to create
divisions in Europe with its call for a new debt accord and said
he was open to listening to alternative
proposals.
Yet, there was still a lot of uncertainty whether Tsipras
will be successful, suggesting the rally in the euro was more
about positioning rather than any change in fundamentals,
traders said.
Commodity currencies stole the show for a second session
with crude oil up about 19 percent over the past four sessions,
while copper saw its biggest one-day gain since July 2013.
The Australian dollar bounced back above 78 U.S. cents
, staging an impressive turnaround from a slump to a six
year trough of $0.7627.
The short-covering rally must have been painful for traders
who sold the Aussie after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on
Tuesday cut interest rates to a record low 2.25 percent.
The Canadian dollar jumped for a second session to two-week
highs of C$1.2353 per U.S. dollar. It last traded at
C$1.2428.
Sterling saw its best session in nearly 10 months. It
climbed to $1.5163, pulling further away from a near
19-month low of $1.4952 set last month.
Against the yen though, the dollar managed to hold its
ground as U.S. Treasury yields jumped. It was little changed at
117.58, having recovered from a low of 116.87.
Traders said the dollar's rally to multi-year highs against
the yen and euro could struggle as doubts emerge that the
Federal Reserve can afford to hike interest rates this year.
"When most central banks across developed and emerging
economies are in easing mode, the assumption that the Federal
Reserve will raise rates this year is starting to look
questionable," said David Absolon, Investment Director at
Heartwood Investment Management.
"For Fed policymakers, the external environment and the
actions of other central banks are becoming increasingly hard to
ignore," he wrote in a note to clients.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)