* Euro suffers setback on worries about Greece
* ECB no longer accepting Greek bonds for liquidity
operations
* Aussie on the defensive ahead of retail trade data
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Feb 5 The euro took a spill early on
Thursday after the European Central Bank said it will no longer
accept Greek bonds as collateral for its liquidity operations,
dealing a blow to Athens which is seeking debt relief from euro
zone lenders.
The common currency last traded at $1.1331, having
fallen as far as $1.1315. It has completely reversed a
short-covering rally that lifted it to $1.1534 on Tuesday.
It shed a full cent after the ECB surprised markets late on
Wednesday by announcing it would reimpose minimum credit rating
requirements for Greek bonds, effectively shifting the burden on
to the Greek central bank to finance its lenders.
The decision came after Greece's new finance minister Yanis
Varoufakis emerged from a meeting with ECB President Mario
Draghi to claim that the ECB would do "whatever it takes" to
support member states such as Greece.
"This is a precautionary move by the ECB, but it is
important," said CitiFX strategist Richard Cochinos.
Cochinos said the shift in the ECB's program will be seen by
markets as indicating that the meeting between Varoufakis and
Draghi did not go well.
Against the yen, the euro fell as far as 132.55,
retreating from a two-week peak of 135.35. It also lost ground
against the Australian and New Zealand currencies.
Worries about Greece and renewed weakness in oil prices
overshadowed China's latest efforts to reinvigorate its economy.
Beijing late on Wednesday made a system-wide cut to bank
reserve requirements for the first time in over two years in a
move that should release a fresh flood of liquidity.
The dollar also slipped against the yen, although it
remained well within a 116.00-119.00 range seen in the past few
weeks. It fetched 117.24, down from Wednesday's high of
118.00.
The Australian dollar dipped to 90.92 yen from
92.35 and slid back below 78 U.S. cents.
Retail sales data due at 0030 GMT will be the next test for
the Aussie, with any disappointment likely to put pressure on
the currency.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)