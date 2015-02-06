* Euro slips but clings to bulk of previous day's gains
* U.S. jobs data to shift focus on greenback for a while
* Aussie firmer after RBA gives no clear hint of further
easing
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Masayuki Kitano
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Feb 6 The euro eased versus the
dollar on Friday, with the near-term focus on whether U.S. jobs
data later in the day will bolster the case for the Federal
Reserve to consider raising interest rates around mid-year.
The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.1469, after having
surged 1.2 percent the previous day in a short covering rally.
The euro's rise on Thursday was helped by reports that the
European Central Bank had agreed to allow Greece's national
central bank to grant its banks emergency funding of up to 60
billion euros.
Views that the Swiss National Bank had bought euros to
weaken the Swiss franc had also supported the common currency on
Thursday.
The euro has seen some sharp swings in recent sessions,
having tumbled earlier in the week after the European Central
Bank stunned investors by taking a hard-line stance, saying it
would not accept Greek bonds as collateral.
Greece's aid deadline with the European Union, the ECB and
International Monetary Fund "troika" expires on Feb. 28.
"The Greek situation will remain a key factor at least until
the Feb. 28 aid deadline. The development is likely to peak next
week, giving time for at least one more round of upsets for the
market," said Junichi Ishikawa, market analyst at IG Securities
in Tokyo.
"For now we can turn away from Greece and focus on U.S. jobs
data, which may provide an opportunity to slow the unwinding of
dollar-long positions that has been taking place," Ishikawa
said.
Another solid U.S. payroll reading, coupled with a possible
rebound in wage growth, may revive recently-flagging views that
the Federal Reserve might consider raising interest rates as
early as mid-year and favour the dollar.
Non-farm payrolls probably increased 234,000 last month
after advancing 252,000 in December, according to a Reuters
survey of economists. It would be the 12th straight month of job
gains above 200,000, the longest streak since 1994.
Callum Henderson, global head of FX research for Standard
Chartered Bank in Singapore, said Standard Chartered's baseline
expectation is that non-farm payrolls will increase by around
260,000.
The market could show a sharp reaction if the increase in
non-farm payrolls turns out to be either less than 200,000, or
more than 300,000, Henderson said, adding that such results
could lead to "quite a bit of volatility".
The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value
against a basket of major currencies, held steady at 93.556
. The dollar index has retreated over the past couple of
weeks after hitting an 11-year high of 95.481 on Jan. 23.
Against the yen, the dollar sagged 0.2 percent to 117.32 yen
, staying within a range of roughly between 116.00 yen to
119.00 yen seen since mid-January.
The Australian dollar rose 0.4 percent to $0.7827,
gaining a lift after the Reserve Bank of Australia's quarterly
statement did not sound as dovish as some had expected.
