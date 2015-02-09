* Dollar/yen hovers near 1-month high
* Market focus back on Greek debt developments
* Renewed China worries knock Aussie lower
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Feb 9 The dollar held to a swathe of
gains on Monday after robust U.S. jobs data helped rekindle
views that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates as early
as June.
Data released on Friday showed a rebound in U.S. wages and
nonfarm payrolls increasing by 257,000 in January, outstripping
Wall Street forecasts.
The dollar stood little changed at 119.07 yen after
scaling a one-month high of 119.23 overnight. The dollar index,
an indication of its performance against a basket of key
currencies, was also little changed, at 94.664 after gaining 0.2
percent the previous session.
Sterling was down 0.1 percent at $1.5234, adding to
Friday's 0.5 percent loss.
The solid jobs report and the sharp spike in U.S. Treasury
yields it triggered helped put the greenback on a surer footing.
The dollar sagged last week as a run of poor economic
indicators toned down expectations of the Fed tightening
monetary policy for the first time since 2006.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield jumped
to as high as 1.965 percent on Friday, its highest since Jan.
12.
With the closely-watched U.S. jobs data out of the way,
market focus is expected to return to the ongoing Greek debt
saga and its potentially jarring impact.
Leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras laid out plans on
Sunday to dismantle Greece's "cruel" austerity programme, ruling
out any extension of its international bailout and setting
himself on a collision course with his European partners.
"Developments in Europe will remain in focus this week, such
as the Eurogroup meeting and European Council meeting.
Improvements in risk sentiment resulting from these events
should buoy dollar/yen, while, signs of further confusion will
have the opposite impact by damaging risk appetite," said
Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan FX strategist at Barclays in
Tokyo.
Euro zone finance ministers meet at the Eurogroup gathering
on Wednesday, at which the Greek finance minister has said he
will present a comprehensive proposal. The European Council
meeting takes place the following day.
The euro has experienced wide swings this month, as hopes
that Greece could win swift relief from its creditors alternated
with worries a deal cannot be reached, raising the prospect of
Greece exiting the euro. The euro was steady at $1.1312,
having shed about 1.5 percent over the previous session in wake
of the U.S. jobs data.
The Australian dollar was knocked as data released on Sunday
renewed worries about slowing growth in China, a major trading
partner.
The Aussie was down 0.4 percent at $0.7773, edging
back towards a six-year low of $0.7627 hit a week ago when the
Reserve Bank of Australia eased monetary policy.
