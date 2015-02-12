* Euro off as euro zone meeting ends without agreement
* No new debt deal for Greece yet, discussions to continue
* Aussie tumbles after poor job data boosts rate cut bets
By Hideyuki Sano and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Feb 12 The euro took a dip on
Thursday as euro zone finance ministers failed to secure a new
debt agreement with Greece after a marathon meeting, while the
Australian dollar dived almost one percent after surprisingly
weak local jobs data.
The common currency slipped to $1.1309 from a high of
$1.1353 while it eased to 135.95 yen, having earlier
scaled a three-week peak of 136.70. Against sterling it pulled
back to 74.20 pence, having hit a seven-year trough
of 73.85 on Wednesday.
Euro zone finance ministers were unable to agree with Greece
on a way forward on the country's unpopular bailout and even on
a joint statement on the next procedural steps, after seven
hours of talk.
Both sides, who will meet again on Monday, played down the
setback, insisting there had been no rupture and few market
players would have expected any concrete deal at this stage.
Still, the news poured cold water on optimism sparked after
CNBC had reported earlier that an agreement was reached in
principle.
"This Greek drama has been a huge overhang over the market,"
said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities
in New York.
"Nobody was wanting to have a sloppy Greek exit disrupt the
markets right now in what is a fragile European economy to begin
with."
With no real conviction to buy the euro, the dollar index
held near a three-week high of 95.115 set overnight.
On the yen, the greenback slipped slightly to 120.10 yen but
still remained within striking distance of a five-week peak of
120.48, supported by rise in U.S. bond yields.
The safe-haven yen could weaken further as some players may
unwind their buying in the yen against recent underperformers
such as the euro and the Aussie, said Shusuke Yamada, chief FX
strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Tokyo.
"The market has priced in concerns on Greece, Ukraine and
oil prices. So if we see positive developments, the yen could
fall further," he said.
But for now, commodity currencies took a turn for the worse
as oil prices slid anew after U.S. stockpiles hit record highs.
The Australian dollar fell to as low as $0.7644,
not far from a 5 1/2-year low of $0.7627 touched earlier this
month after poor local job data boosted expectations of a rate
cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia.
The jobless rate jumped to 6.4 percent, from 6.1 percent, an
unusually large shift that took it to levels not seen since
August 2002 while employment fell 12,200 in January, when
analysts had looked for a rise of 5,000.
"The Aussie dollar's reaction was not surprising as it has
reacted badly to soft data in recent times," said Roger Bridges,
chief global strategist for interest rates and currencies at
Nikko Asset Management, seeing a likely test of $0.7627.
"(The Aussie drop) is reflecting the fact that the currency
market is re-evaluating the chances of a rate cut," he added.
Interbank futures <0#YIB:> give a 60 percent chance of an
easing to 2.00 percent in March, from 44 percent before the
data, and are almost fully priced for a move by April.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York, Cecile
Lefort in Sydney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Eric Meijer)