* Euro awaits Greece news as ministers meet again
* Many market players see ministers to avoid "Grexit"
* Yen holds firm as BOJ stance becomes less outstanding
* Sterling rises to six-week highs vs USD
* U.S. markets closed on Monday for public holiday
By Hideyuki Sano and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Feb 16 The euro edged up on Monday
on hopes that Greece and euro zone finance ministers will find
common ground to support Greece beyond the expiry of the current
bailout programme at the end of February.
Ahead of euro zone finance ministers' meeting on Monday,
Greece said it was confident of reaching agreement in
negotiations with its euro zone partners, while reiterating it
would not accept harsh austerity strings in any debt pact.
"I think the market is pricing in a positive outcome today,
such as an agreement to extend support for Greece," said Koichi
Takamatsu, the head of forex trading at Nomura Securities.
The common currency, which has been drifting in a slim
$1.1262-1.1534 range in the last few weeks due partly to
uncertainties over Greece, traded at $1.1411, up 0.2
percent from late U.S. levels.
Many investors have expected euro zone policymakers to reach
a compromise at the end of the day as failure to do so could
lead Greece to leave the euro, which would be a major setback
for the currency union.
But Barclays analysts suspect there would be more volatility
in store for the euro no matter the outcome. A Greek exit,
needless to say, would be unambiguously negative as it would
increase the apparent risks of instability in the euro zone.
"An agreement with significant concessions for Greece may
raise the perception of risks in Spain, resulting in
significantly greater downside risk for EUR," they said.
Finally, a deal with little relief for austerity or debt
could pose some short-term upside risk for the euro and
potentially slow its descent in the coming months, they added.
Against the yen, the euro stood at 135.40, a tad
firmer from late U.S. levels on Friday but still off a
three-week peak of 136.70 reached last Thursday.
The dollar slipped to 118.60 yen, dipping from 118.70
at the end of last week and recoiling from a one-month high of
120.48 set last Wednesday.
"Because many countries took monetary easing steps, the
BOJ's stance is becoming less outstanding," said Nomura's
Takamatsu.
The European Central Bank, and other central banks from
Canada, Sweden to Australia have took stimulus steps in recent
weeks.
Speculators are indeed scaling back bets against the yen
they made on expectations of easy policy stance by the Bank of
Japan.
Data from U.S. financial watchdog showed speculators' net
yen selling positions have shrunk to the lowest level since
July.
The yen showed muted response to data showing
slower-than-expected recovery in Japan's economy in the quarter
ending in December.
On the other hand, sterling scaled a six-week peak,
following recent hawkish-sounding comments from the Bank of
England.
The pound climbed as far as $1.5437 in early trade,
from around $1.5407 late on Friday in New York, reaching a high
last seen on Jan. 2. It was last at $1.5433.
Investors have been warming to sterling after relatively
hawkish signals from the BoE recently. Both Governor Mark Carney
and his deputy, Ben Broadbent, have said the next move in
interest rates is likely to be up.
Martin Weale, a policymaker at the central bank, added some
sense of urgency by saying the bank will need to start raising
interest rates sooner than investors expect as inflation
recovers from current low levels.
The New Zealand dollar gained about a half percentage point
to $0.7493 after surprisingly strong local retail sales data,
hitting a three-week high of $0.7502 at one point.
Among commodity currencies, the Canadian dollar fared well
as the recent slump in oil showed signs of having bottomed out.
On Friday, Brent crude hit a 2015 high above $60 a barrel
.
The loonie traded at C$1.2426 per USD, near a
one-week high of C$1.2422 set on Friday. Its Australian peer was
also firmer at $0.7773, holding above last week's
trough of $0.7644.
Central bank minutes from Australia, the United States and
Britain are on offer this week, while the Bank of Japan holds a
policy review.
But trading could be slow as U.S. markets are shut on Monday
for the Presidents' Day holiday, while many centres in Asia will
be closed later this week for the Lunar New Year holidays.
(Editing by Eric Walsh & Kim Coghill)