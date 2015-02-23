* Euro posts modest bounce on Friday's Greek loan extension
* But euro loses steam as debt deal doesn't fully clear
horizon
* Greece still has to submit list of planned reforms later
in day
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Feb 23 The euro held steady on Monday,
rising initially in relief following a conditional loan
extension deal for Greece, but losing steam as caution towards
the debt saga persisted.
Euro zone ministers late on Friday agreed to extend Greece's
financial rescue package by four months.
Greece had asked for a six-month extension, but the
financial markets still drew some relief as the agreement
removed the immediate threat of its exit from the single
currency bloc after weeks of difficult and often predictable
negotiations.
The euro's gains on Friday were nevertheless modest as there
were still kinks to be ironed out on Monday.
The common currency was little changed at $1.1381
after rising to as high as $1.1430 from a low of $1.1277 on
Friday in response to the Greek loan agreement.
The euro also stood steady at 135.55 yen after
eking out a 0.2 percent gain on Friday.
Greece has to submit to the Eurogroup on Monday a list of
reforms it plans to implement during the remainder of the
bailout period, which needs the approval from the troika
comprised of the European Commission, the European Central Bank
and the IMF.
Moreover, the conditional nature of the four-month extension
left the outlook unclear.
"It is a four-month extension but Greece still has to
receive approval from the Eurogroup and the troika at the end of
April. It is a deal with many conditions attached, so it hasn't
been all bids for the euro," said Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan
forex strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
At the end of April, the troika will decide if Athens has
followed through with the reforms and will determine if it gets
its last aid tranche.
Headlines from Greece's debt struggles may continue to keep
the currency market wary, but investors will also be attempting
to gauge dollar-centric factors this week.
Market players will be watching Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen's testimony before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on
Tuesday for any hints about when the U.S. central bank may begin
raising rates.
Yellen's comments will draw extra attention after minutes
from the Fed's January meeting released last week were seen as
more dovish than expected and dampened expectations for an early
interest rate hike.
The dollar was steady at 119.07 yen after bouncing
from a low of 118.30 on Friday, helped by a rise in U.S. debt
yields after the Greek bailout agreement.
The dollar index edged up 0.1 percent to 94.324.