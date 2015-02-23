* Euro posts modest bounce on Friday's Greek loan extension
* But euro loses steam as debt deal doesn't fully clear
horizon
* Greece still has to submit list of planned reforms later
in day
(Adds details, quotes)
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Feb 23 The euro steadied on Monday as
caution over Greece's future persisted despite a conditional
loan extension reached late last week.
Euro zone ministers late on Friday agreed to extend Greece's
financial rescue package by four months after weeks of difficult
and often confusing negotiations that held financial markets
captive.
The agreement removed the immediate threat of Greece's exit
from the single currency bloc, but questions remained over
whether the short-term extension will lead to a deal over how to
keep Athens solvent.
The euro's gains on Friday were nevertheless modest as there
were still kinks to be ironed out on Monday.
The common currency was little changed at $1.1384
after rising to as high as $1.1430 from a low of $1.1277 on
Friday in response to the Greek loan agreement.
The euro also stood steady at 135.54 yen after
eking out a 0.2 percent gain on Friday.
Greece has to submit to the Eurogroup on Monday a list of
reforms it plans to implement during the remainder of the
bailout period, which needs the approval from the troika
comprised of the European Commission, the European Central Bank
and the IMF.
Moreover, the conditional nature of the four-month extension
left the outlook unclear.
"It is a four-month extension but Greece still has to
receive approval from the Eurogroup and the troika at the end of
April. It is a deal with many conditions attached, so it hasn't
been all bids for the euro," said Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan
forex strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
At the end of April, the troika will decide if Athens has
followed through with the reforms and will determine if it gets
its last aid tranche.
The euro meanwhile may look to the German Ifo business
climate index due later in the session for a bit of support. The
survey is expected to show a continued recovery in the euro
zone's largest economy.
Headlines from Greece's debt struggles may continue to keep
the currency market wary, but investors will also be attempting
to gauge dollar-centric factors this week.
Market players will be watching Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen's testimony before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on
Tuesday for any hints about when the U.S. central bank may begin
raising rates.
Yellen's comments will draw extra attention after
dovish-sounding minutes from the Fed's January meeting released
last week dampened expectations for an early interest rate hike.
Rate hike expectations may have been dented, but the Fed and
ECB stand poles apart on the monetary policy spectrum. The ECB
just cut interest rates below zero late last year and announced
the launch of quantitative easing in January.
"The Fed already ended quantitative easing last October,
while the ECB will begin purchasing debt for an extended period
next month. The euro wasn't really weak due to Greece, but as
monetary policies were starkly different in the first place,"
said Daisaku Ueno, chief foreign exchange strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities in Tokyo.
The dollar was steady at 119.08 yen after bouncing
from a low of 118.30 on Friday, helped by a rise in U.S. debt
yields after the Greek bailout agreement.
The dollar index edged up 0.1 percent to 94.347.
The New Zealand dollar was down 0.2 percent at $0.7515
. For the kiwi, which hit a four-week high of $0.7574
last week, local risk events this week included a possible
update from dairy giant Fonterra on its forecast farmer payout.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)