* Dollar treads water before Fed Yellen's congressional testimony

* Market waiting to gauge how dovish Yellen is

* Greece to present reform plan on Tuesday, misses Monday deadline (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Shinichi Saoshiro and Masayuki Kitano

TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Feb 24 The dollar edged higher against the yen on Tuesday, but traders were wary of making too many bets on the currency ahead of congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

Yellen's appearance before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is drawing extra attention after dovish-sounding minutes from the Fed's January meeting released last week dented expectations for an early interest rate hike, and hurt the dollar.

Markets will be listening closely for whether Yellen takes a dovish tone in her testimony.

"The more convoluted and muddled her message is on when rates will rise, the more negative it will be for the U.S. dollar. But even in this case, we do not expect the dollar to crash because rates are still poised to move higher," Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management, said in a note to clients.

The greenback was broadly firmer ahead of Yellen's testimony, but remained within its recent trading ranges.

Against the yen, the dollar edged up 0.2 percent to 119.08 yen, having traded in a range of 118.11 yen to 119.42 yen range since Feb. 16.

The euro was steady at $1.1330 after shedding about 0.4 percent on Monday as the lift gained from a weekend agreement on a loan extension between Greece and its creditors petered out.

The common currency rose 0.2 percent to 134.95 yen , regaining a bit of footing after losing 0.6 percent on Monday.

Greece missed a Monday deadline for presenting a list of reforms to the euro zone, a condition for the loan extension. Athens said it will now provide the list on Tuesday.

The delay by itself is unlikely to be a major issue as long as the plan is presented in the end, said Masashi Murata, currency strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo, adding that Greece may have needed extra time for domestic coordination.

"While it is unclear what kind of plan Greece will present today, it is hard to think that they will put forth something that ignores the troika's wishes," Murata said.

The New Zealand dollar came under pressure after a survey showed that business managers' near-term inflation expectations eased in the first quarter, backing expectations that interest rates will be on hold well into next year.

The New Zealand dollar slid 0.7 percent to $0.7475, pulling away from a one-month high of $0.7574 touched last week. (Editing by Eric Meijer & Kim Coghill)