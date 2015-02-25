* Yellen refrains from giving clear hint on rate hike timing
* Dollar bulls disappointed, greenback lower vs yen
* Losses light, Fed still seen taking a step to normalising
policy
By Masayuki Kitano and Shinichi Saoshiro
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Feb 25 The dollar edged down
against the yen on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen suggested the Fed won't be rushed into kicking off the
U.S. interest rate tightening cycle.
In closely watched remarks before the U.S. Senate Banking
Committee on Tuesday, Yellen said the Fed is preparing to
consider interest rate hikes "on a meeting-by-meeting basis".
Yellen also said any refinement of its language should not
be read as an indication that it will increase interest rates at
any particular meeting.
Dollar bulls were disappointed by the absence of a more
concrete timeframe for beginning the Fed's rate tightening
cycle.
"While it is clear that the Fed still seems geared towards
hiking rates, possibly mid-year, I think Yellen didn't give a
particularly concrete assessment of that," said Mitul Kotecha,
head of FX strategy, Asia-Pacific, for Barclays in Singapore.
The dollar slipped 0.2 percent to 118.73 yen. The
dollar had set a 12-day high of 119.84 yen on Tuesday in a
knee-jerk reaction to early headlines from Yellen's testimony,
but later gave back those gains as markets figured the Fed is in
no hurry to raise rates.
However, the dollar didn't move too far from recent levels,
still moving inside the 118.11-120.48 yen range it has stuck to
over the past two weeks.
"Yellen's latest statements were taken as dovish more or
less. But the removal of the word 'patient' at the March meeting
now looks certain, and that would provide an opportunity to buy
the dollar again," said Daisuke Karakama, market economist at
Mizuho Bank in Tokyo.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.1346, having
pulled up from Tuesday's intraday low of $1.1288.
The euro zone's approval of Greece's reform plan, a
requirement for Athens to receive a four-month loan extension,
shored up the common currency.
The Australian dollar rose 0.6 percent to $0.7874,
aided by the greenback's broad weakness and a survey showing
that activity in China's mammoth factory sector edged up to a
four-month high in February.
The Australian dollar is often seen as a liquid proxy of
Chinese growth prospects due to Australia's large trade exposure
to China.
