* USD up broadly, dollar index scales 11-year peak
* Disappointing U.S. data fails to deter dollar bulls
* Aussie shaky as market eyes rate cut risk
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, March 3 The U.S. dollar hovered just
below a fresh 11-year peak against a basket of major currencies
early on Tuesday, as rising Treasury yields helped it prevail
against the euro in a choppy session.
The dollar index climbed as far as 95.514, surpassing
the previous peak of 95.481 set on Jan. 23. It reached a high
not seen since September 2003.
The index rose as the euro slid back below $1.1200
and as the greenback hit a near three-week high of 120.19 yen
. The euro zone common currency last stood at $1.1186.
Dollar bulls largely shrugged off a batch of soft U.S. data
including another fall in U.S. consumer spending and slower
factory activity.
Also underpinning the greenback, U.S. Treasury yields rose
with the benchmark 10-year note nearing 2.10
percent, pulling away from last week's low of 1.93 percent.
"Our economists continue to expect the first fed funds rate
hike in September of this year and see the FOMC dropping the
'patient' reference at the March policy meeting," analysts at
BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients.
In contrast, the market appears to be betting the Reserve
Bank of Australia will likely deliver a back-to-back interest
rate cut later on Tuesday.
As a result, the Aussie dollar has fallen back to $0.7767
from a recent high of $0.7914.
Traders said an 'on hold' decision by the RBA should spark a
short-covering rally in the Aussie. Conversely, a cut
accompanied by a dovish statement could see it fall towards a
six-year trough of $0.7627 set a month ago.
Economists polled by Reuters late last week were just about
evenly split on whether the RBA will lower the cash rate by
another quarter point to a record low 2.0 percent.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)