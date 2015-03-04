* Dollar index stays within sight of 11-year peak
* Recent gains in U.S. bond yields support dollar
* Euro struggles ahead of ECB policy meeting on Thursday
By Masayuki Kitano
TOKYO, March 4 The dollar held firm near an
11-year high versus a basket of major currencies on Wednesday,
as investors awaited U.S. economic data and a European Central
Bank meeting later this week for fresh clues on policy
direction.
The dollar index edged up 0.1 percent to 95.451
. On Tuesday it had touched a high of 95.570, its
strongest level since September 2003.
The dollar index has gained about 5.7 percent so far this
year, helped by the U.S. economy's better performance against
other major world economic regions and relatively higher U.S.
interest rates.
Its rise has slowed over the past month or so, however, as
investors have seen fewer catalysts to move the dollar higher
given the uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will
start raising interest rates by mid-year or wait a while longer.
Against the yen, the dollar held steady at 119.75 yen
. Earlier on Wednesday, the dollar had slipped to an
intraday low near 119.50 yen, down from Tuesday's high of 120.27
yen, its highest level in nearly three weeks.
A decline in Japanese equities on Wednesday and the
previous day's drop in U.S. shares were tempering risk sentiment
and helping to weigh on the dollar versus the yen, said a trader
for Japanese bank in Tokyo.
That was offsetting the dollar-positive impact from rising
U.S. bond yields, the trader said, adding that the bond market
seemed to be bracing for the possibility of the Fed changing its
forward guidance in its policy statement due later this month.
The U.S. two-year bond yield has risen about 6
basis points this week and last stood near 0.68 percent.
Some investors and analysts expect that the Fed will drop
the word "patient" in its forward guidance at its policy meeting
on March 17-18, paving the way for a possible rate rise in June.
Later on Wednesday, the dollar could take its cues from the
U.S. ISM services report and a reading on U.S. private sector
employment, ahead of U.S. jobs data due on Friday.
The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.1169, after having
slipped to a low near $1.1155 on Tuesday, its lowest level since
late January.
The euro's moves have been subdued over the past few
sessions and it has struggled ahead of the ECB's policy meeting
on Thursday and the implementation of its government bond buying
programme, due to start this month.
"In interest rate markets there is a focus on the actual
start of quantitative easing," said Masafumi Yamamoto, market
strategist for Praevidentia Strategy in Tokyo, referring to the
ECB's bond-buying scheme.
"The QE is weighing on the overall sentiment toward the
euro," he added.
The Australian dollar got a slight lift as the market took
comfort in data showing the economy grew as expected last
quarter, when the risk had been for a softer outcome.
The Aussie dollar touched an intraday high of $0.7835 after
the data but later eased off that peak and last stood at $0.7812
, down 0.1 percent on the day.
