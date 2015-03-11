* Euro holding just above fresh 12-year trough set overnight
* Market wary, but also getting nervous of crowded trades
* Aussie bears await local jobs data
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, March 12 The euro wallowed just above a
fresh 12-year low early on Thursday having faced an unrelenting
onslaught this week as the European Central Bank kicked off its
1 trillion euro bond-buying campaign.
The program has already driven yields of many euro zone
bonds deeper into negative territory and others to all-time
lows. A 30-year German bond now offers a yield that
is less than that of a two-year U.S. Treasury note.
Unsurprisingly, investors kept well clear of the common
currency. It fell as far as $1.0511, stopping just short
of the March 2003 trough of $1.0501. A break there will only
heat up talk of parity. The euro last stood at $1.0554.
Against sterling, it fell to its lowest in over seven years
at 70.11 pence. It hit a record low of NZ$1.4434
and slumped to a near two-year trough 127.64 yen
.
Developments in Greece continued to garner some attention,
though Athens appeared to have made no headway in persuading
euro zone partners to renegotiate terms of a 240 billion euro
bailout.
In contrast, the dollar climbed further, fuelled in part by
expectations the Federal Reserve is not far from lifting
interest rates.
The dollar index came within a whisker of 100.00 for
the first time since April 2003. Versus the yen, the greenback
traded at 121.41, not far off an eight-year peak of
122.04 set on Tuesday.
"While our fair value metrics suggest USD gains are getting
stretched, we note that positioning remains only moderately long
USD at this point and, with U.S. yields still likely to rise in
the weeks ahead, we think it makes sense to stay long," analysts
at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients.
Against commodity currencies, the U.S. dollar hovered just
below six-year peaks on its Canadian and Australian
peers.
Australia's employment data due at 0030 GMT will be the next
test for the Aussie dollar. Any upside surprises could see
markets quickly unwind already very bearish positions.
The New Zealand dollar came close to testing last month's
four-year trough of NZ$0.7177 but rebounded to 73 U.S.
cents after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand sounded less dovish
than markets had positioned for.
"When you look through the statement, the threshold for
cutting the cash rate right now is perhaps a little bit higher
than what markets have been anticipating," said Nick Tuffley,
economist at ASB Bank.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)