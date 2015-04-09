* Dollar index touches one-week highs
* Fed officials keep rate hike talk alive
* Japan investors sold net Y3.1 trln foreign bonds last week
By Ian Chua and Masayuki Kitano
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, April 9 The dollar touched a
one-week high on Thursday, having enjoyed another leg up after
two influential Federal Reserve officials kept alive
expectations for a hike in interest rates sometime this year.
New York Fed President William Dudley and Fed Governor
Jerome Powell on Wednesday sketched out scenarios in which the
central bank could make an initial move earlier than many now
expect and then proceed in a slow and gradual manner on further
rate increases.
Yet, minutes of the Fed's March meeting showed there was a
wide divergence of views among policymakers, suggesting no
consensus on the timing of a move.
"The final arbiter will be the data, recent data argued for
delayed rate lift-off. A June 18 rate lift-off is now being
priced as quite a slim chance," said David de Garis, senior
economist at NAB.
Still, the chance of a hike at all this year is a stark
contrast to Europe and Japan where quantitative easing has years
to run. So dollar bulls took heart and bid up the dollar index
to a one-week high of 98.245, further away from Monday's
trough of 96.329. It last stood at 98.155.
Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.1 percent to 120.25 yen
, having been as low as 119.65 yen on Wednesday.
"The (Fed) minutes revealed a split on timing but see
through the noise and we are definitely set for a rate hike in
H2 at some stage," said Jeffrey Halley, FX trader for Saxo
Capital Markets in Singapore.
That has given a broad lift to the dollar, Halley said,
adding that the greenback will probably trade in a 120.10 yen to
120.50 yen during the Asian session and may then trade with a
bias toward the top side in London.
One factor that has helped weigh on the yen in recent months
is overseas investment by Japanese investors.
Weekly capital flows data on Thursday showed that Japanese
investors bought a net 424.4 billion yen in foreign equities
last week, their 20th straight week of such net purchases.
Japanese investors, however, sold a net 3.1 trillion yen
($25.8 billion) in foreign bonds, their biggest weekly net sales
on data going back to 2005.
The weekly data contains no breakdowns by investor type and
it is unclear how much of the net selling came from investors
who invest in overseas bonds while taking currency risk.
Such net selling of foreign bonds may have occurred toward
the end of Japan's fiscal year at the end of March, to book
profits in existing positions, said Callum Henderson, global
head of FX research for Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.
"On the face of it a modest positive for the yen, but we
need to see whether or not this continues in the month of
April... Typically April sees new foreign investments,"
Henderson said.
The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.0770, down more than
2 percent from this week's peak of $1.1036 set on Monday.
In Europe, German industrial production figures will take
centre stage, followed by an interest rate decision from the
Bank of England (BoE).
A Reuters poll published last week found an increasing
number of economists expect the BoE will sit tight on interest
rates until next year, as it waits for Britain's recovery to
grow deeper roots and inflation to pick up.
($1 = 120.2300 yen)
