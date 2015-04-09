* Euro slides below $1.07, sterling flirts with $1.47
* Dollar index back near 99.000, at three-week highs
* Aussie outperforms on the week, China data up next
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, April 10 The dollar hovered at three
week highs against a basket of major currencies early on Friday
as the hapless euro extended its decline and disappointing trade
data knocked sterling lower.
The euro fell as far as $1.0637, reaching a low last
seen on March 19. It last stood at $1.0665, down more than 3
percent from Monday's peak of $1.1036.
"It's hard to avoid the conclusion that carry trades are
playing a part. Note that German bond yields out to 8 years are
now in negative territory, the euro is very much a funding
currency," said David de Garis, senior economist at NAB.
Sterling wallowed just above a three-week trough of $1.4684
, having slid more than 1 percent after data showed
Britain's trade deficit widened more than expected.
The figures suggested the strong pace of economic recovery
could cool slightly, weighing on a market already fretting about
the outcome of a May 7 national election.
Against the yen, the dollar climbed to a three-week high of
120.74, completely recovering from last Friday's
post-payrolls selloff that saw it fall to 118.71.
As a result, the dollar index is back around 99.000
and eyeing a 12-year peak of 100.390 set last month. The index
is up 2.5 percent so far this week.
The other standout currency is the Australian dollar, which
is on track to end the week firmer against the greenback and
sharply higher on the lower-yielding euro.
This is partly due to the Reserve Bank of Australia's
decision on Tuesday not to cut interest rates, an outcome that
prompted a squeeze in short Aussie positions.
The Aussie last traded at $0.7700, up 0.9 percent
on the week. However, several attempts to break above $0.7740
ended in failure overnight, suggesting the market is wary of
getting too carried away.
Indeed, debt markets imply a near three-in-four chance that
the RBA will cut interest rates next month and analysts appear
to be getting more dovish by the week.
RBC now expects interest rates will be lowered by a total of
75 basis points in the months ahead.
"We continue to expect a 25bp cut in May and are now adding
two more cuts to our RBA profile taking cash to a new low of 1.5
percent by end 2016," said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian and
New Zealand FIC Strategy.
"Our rationale is threefold: further weakness in key
commodity prices/terms of trade, a weaker capex outlook coupled
with faltering business confidence, and a sticky currency."
The key focus for Asia on Friday is Chinese inflation data,
although this report had less of a market impact recently. A
soft reading should give Beijing more room to inject fresh
stimulus if needed.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)