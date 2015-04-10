(Adds analyst's affiliation in 16th paragraph)
* Dollar index hovers near three-week highs
* Euro edges up but down 2.7 pct on the week
* Aussie outperforms on the week
By Ian Chua and Masayuki Kitano
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, April 10 The dollar hovered
near a three-week high against a basket of major currencies on
Friday, supported by a rise in U.S. bond yields, while the euro
gained a bit of respite after a recent selloff.
The euro edged up 0.2 percent to $1.0679, having
fallen as far as $1.0637 on Thursday, its lowest level since
March 19. For the week, the euro is down about 2.7 percent.
"It's hard to avoid the conclusion that carry trades are
playing a part. Note that German bond yields out to 8 years are
now in negative territory, the euro is very much a funding
currency," said David de Garis, senior economist at NAB.
Against the higher-yielding Australian dollar, the euro was
down about 3.6 percent so far this week.
Sterling held steady at $1.4714. The pound had
fallen more than 1 percent on Thursday after data showed
Britain's trade deficit widened more than expected.
The figures suggested the strong pace of economic recovery
could cool slightly, weighing on a market already fretting about
the outcome of a May 7 national election.
Against the yen, the dollar eased 0.1 percent to 120.51 yen
.
The dollar seems to have some solid support at levels near
Thursday's intraday low of 119.86 yen, said Stephen Innes,
senior trader for FX broker Oanda in Singapore.
"My feeling is we've established this really strong base
down here at 119.80," Innes said, adding that there seemed to be
some strong short-term dollar buying interest near that level.
The dollar index last stood at 98.888, not very far
from Thursday's high of 99.181, its highest level since March
19.
Analysts said the greenback was supported after U.S. bond
yields rose on Thursday, helped by a smaller-than-expected rise
in weekly jobless claims that soothed some worries about U.S.
jobs growth.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield last stood at 1.954 percent
, up from Thursday's intraday low of 1.876 percent.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
The Australian dollar has risen against both the euro and
the U.S. dollar this week, partly due to the Reserve Bank of
Australia's decision on Tuesday not to cut interest rates, an
outcome that prompted a squeeze in short Aussie positions.
The Aussie last traded at $0.7698. For the week it
was up about 0.9 percent. However, several attempts on Thursday
to break above $0.7740 had ended in failure, suggesting the
market is wary of getting too carried away.
Indeed, debt markets imply a near three-in-four chance that
the RBA will cut interest rates next month and analysts appear
to be getting more dovish by the week.
"We continue to expect a 25bp cut in May and are now adding
two more cuts to our RBA profile taking cash to a new low of 1.5
percent by end 2016," said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian and
New Zealand FIC Strategy at RBC Capital Markets.
"Our rationale is threefold: further weakness in key
commodity prices/terms of trade, a weaker capex outlook coupled
with faltering business confidence, and a sticky currency."
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)