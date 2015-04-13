* Australian dollar hit by shock fall in China exports
* Sterling extends losses, hits fresh 5-year low
* Low euro zone bond yields drive out investors out of euro
* Euro zone ministers "shocked" by Greece's reform flop -
report
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano and Hideyuki Sano
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, April 13 The Australian dollar
tumbled on Monday after a shock contraction in China's exports
added to worries about slowing growth in the world's
second-largest economy, while sterling extended its losses to
fresh five-year lows.
The Australian dollar, considered a liquid proxy of China
plays, slid 1.2 percent to $0.7592. That brought the
Aussie back within sight of a low of $0.7534 set on April 2, its
lowest level in about six years.
The Aussie dollar took a hit after data showed China's
export sales slumped 15 percent in March from a year earlier,
defying expectations for a 12 percent rise.
The trade data, which also showed that China's import
shipments fell at their sharpest rate since the 2009 global
financial crisis, deepened concern about the sputtering Chinese
economy. [ID: nL4N0XA1JN]
The poor China trade numbers knocked the Australian dollar
and emerging Asian currencies lower, although regional equities
showed some resilience, said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global
markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in
Singapore.
"In a situation like this, China will clearly have to ease
monetary policy (further) and that is positive for equities," he
added.
The British pound hit a fresh five-year low, remaining
pressured in the wake of Friday's weaker-than-expected UK
industrial output and concerns about political uncertainty after
a British election next month.
The pound fell to as low as $1.4567, its weakest
level since June 2010.
The euro faltered, pressured by recent falls in euro zone
bond yields on the back of the European Central Bank's monetary
easing.
The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.0587, putting it on
track for its sixth straight day of losses.
"We think the euro will fall below parity against the dollar
by the end of the year because of the ECB's easing and low
returns on capital in the euro zone," said Shin Kadota, chief FX
strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
Investors have been dumping the common currency as the ECB's
bond buying since last month has been driving down euro zone
bond yields to negative levels in many countries.
Against the yen, the euro eased 0.1 percent to 127.44 yen
, not far from a low of 126.915 yen hit last month,
its lowest level since June 2013.
Adding to the pressure on the euro, Greece has been
bickering with the euro zone over its reform programme ahead of
euro zone finance ministers' meeting on April 24 to consider
more funding for Athens.
A German newspaper reported on Saturday euro zone officials
were shocked at Greece's failure to outline plans for structural
reforms at last week's talks in Brussels.
Data from U.S. financial watchdog showed late on Friday
speculators' net short position against the euro remained near
record high.
Their net euro short position stood at 215,258 contracts
last week, not far from a record 226,560 contracts set the week
before.
The dollar rose 0.1 percent to 120.41 yen, within its
recent trading band between 118 and 122.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)