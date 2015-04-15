* Canadian dollar among best-performing major currencies
* Bank of Canada surprises with relatively hawkish spin
* ECB, in contrast, offers nothing new to drive euro either
way
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, April 16 The dollar nursed modest losses
against the yen and euro early on Thursday, but suffered bigger
falls versus commodity currencies led by the Canadian dollar.
The loonie jumped to three-month highs of C$1.2280 per USD
after the Bank of Canada surprised markets yet again,
this time by indicating no further easings are imminent. In
January, the BOC stunned investors with a cut.
Other commodity currencies also firmed with the Australian
dollar briefly touching 77 U.S. cents, pulling away
from this week's low of $0.7553. It last stood at $0.7676.
In contrast, the euro remained stuck in familiar territory
after the European Central Bank policy meeting turned out to be
a non-event for investors.
Not so for President Mario Draghi who was showered with
confetti by a protestor as she leapt onto a desk in front of the
startled central banker during a post-meeting news conference.
The conference resumed after the brief interruption. Draghi
pledged to roll out its money-printing program 'firmly' and also
granted continued backing for Greece, saying there was no need
to limit emergency funding for its banks.
The common currency last stood at $1.0683, having
shuffled between $1.0571 and $1.0703. Against the yen, it
fetched 127.15 yen, holding above a two-year trough
of 126.08 set on Tuesday.
The dollar was a touch softer against its Japanese peer at
119.13 yen. The greenback has pretty much been in
consolidation mode since scaling a near eight-year peak of
122.04 last month.
Not helping dollar bulls, data on Wednesday showed U.S.
industrial production recorded its biggest drop in more than
2-1/2 years in March.
"Another round of soft U.S. data, and arguably poor
liquidity in late New York, led to broad USD losses," analysts
at CitiFX wrote in a note to clients.
The effects of a strong dollar was also highlighted in the
Federal Reserve's Beige Book report, which said the high
currency and falling oil prices were hurting some sectors.
The economic diary in Asia is looking decidedly bare for
Thursday, a day after a batch of disappointing Chinese data
fuelled expectations for more stimulus from Beijing.
Australia has employment data at 0030 GMT, which could
provide a bit of distraction, albeit a brief one, for the Aussie
dollar.
