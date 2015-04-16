* Dollar index on track to end lower on the week
* U.S. housing starts miss expectations
* USD back near 119.00 yen, euro well above $1.0700
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, April 17 The dollar wallowed at its
lowest in over a week against a basket of major currencies early
on Friday, having suffered yet another setback overnight in the
hands of more underwhelming U.S. economic data.
The dollar index fell as far as 97.282, reaching a
low last seen on April 8. It was last at 97.676, down 1.7
percent on the week. It has shed 2.7 percent from a 12-year peak
of 100.39 set last month.
Frustrating dollar bulls, housing starts rose far less than
expected in March, extending a string of disappointing data that
suggested the economy could struggle to rebound from a soft
patch in the first quarter.
Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank president Dennis Lockhart said
the recent "murky" run of U.S. data has him leaning against a
June interest rate hike. Lockhart quickly added he was confident
the economy will remain on track.
"Right now position, data flow and policy comments are
working against USD, so even committed longs are trimming
positions," said Steven Englander, CitiFX head G10 strategist.
"We do not think this will last, and suspect most investors
feel the same, but sensibly feel there needs at least one or
more of positioning, policy statements and incoming data to be
on their side before extending USD longs."
With the dollar on the back foot, the euro managed to climb
as far as $1.0818 - a high last seen on April 8 - even
amid ongoing jitters about Greece. It last traded at $1.0758.
Keeping the heat on Athens, the head of the International
Monetary Fund signalled that the IMF would not agree to let
Greece delay a scheduled bailout payment.
Against the yen, the euro reached a one-week high of 128.57
. In contrast, the dollar was pinned near 119.00 yen
, off this week's high of 120.845.
Commodity currencies also gained ground on the greenback
with the Canadian dollar scaling a fresh three-month peak of
C$1.2143 per USD, while the New Zealand dollar hit
three-week highs near 77 U.S. cents.
The Australian dollar briefly popped above 78 U.S. cents
for the first time in three weeks, having extended a
rally sparked by upbeat local employment data on Thursday. It
last stood at $0.7789.
Trading in Asia could struggle in the absence of
market-moving data. Consumer inflation readings in the euro zone
and the United States and Canadian retail sales data are on
offer later in the session.
(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)