SYDNEY, April 20 The dollar got off to a sleepy
start on Monday, in contrast to a more sprightly performance by
its Australian and New Zealand peers in the wake of China's
latest stimulus injection.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Sunday cut the amount
of cash that banks must hold as reserves (RRR) in the latest
attempt to help spur bank lending and combat slowing growth.
The Aussie dollar briefly touched a near one-month high of
$0.7844, rising from around $0.7785 late in New York on
Friday. It has since stepped back to $0.7807.
It's New Zealand counterpart climbed as far as $0.7720
from $0.7665, but trimmed gains to last stand at
$0.7692 following soft inflation numbers at home.
Still, given that China is the biggest export market for
both Australia and New Zealand, fresh stimulus to boost growth
there is likely to underpin both Antipodean currencies.
"The RRR cut was much bigger than the market anticipated,"
analysts at ANZ wrote in a note to clients.
"Will it work? Yes, it will have an impact, though the
impact of a boost when you're on a slide can be hard to spot."
By contrast, the greenback was becalmed in early Asian
trade. The dollar index was steady at 97.424, having
suffered a 1.8 percent drop last week as underwhelming U.S. data
prompted the market to trim long positions.
It was a touch softer against the yen at 118.86,
while the euro was trying to hold above $1.0800, off last
week's peak of $1.0849.
Greece is still a potential risk for the euro as Athens
continues to seek a deal with its creditors on reforms to unlock
aid.
Not helping sentiment, France's central bank chief said
Greek banks may soon run out of collateral to access European
Central Bank refinancing unless Athens reaches an agreement with
the European Union and International Monetary Fund on economic
reforms.
Monday's data schedule for Asia is pretty light, leaving the
focus on equities after Wall Street's big fall on Friday.
Investors will also look to a deluge of U.S. earnings this
week for a clearer picture of the U.S. economy, amid worries a
strong dollar has hurt profits at some major companies.
