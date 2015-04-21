* Dollar holds firm vs basket of major currencies

* Euro stays on defensive on worries over Greece

* German economic sentiment survey test up next for euro

* Few fresh clues from RBA minutes but Aussie slips (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Masayuki Kitano and Shinichi Saoshiro

SINGAPORE/TOKYO, April 21 The dollar edged higher against its peers on Tuesday, drawing support as the euro was pressured by increasing worries that Greece could default on its debt and eventually exit the single currency.

The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.0731, down from Friday's one-week high of $1.0849. The common currency was knocked back on Monday after public sector entities in Greece were ordered to transfer idle reserves to the central bank to help alleviate a cash squeeze.

Athens is in negotiations with its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund over reforms required to unlock remaining bailout funds before it runs out of cash and loses its ability to repay debt.

The Greek concerns are keeping traders on the lookout to sell the euro on rallies, said Jeffrey Halley, FX trader for Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore.

The market is keen to increase short positions in the euro "on any pop into (the) $1.0800 area", he said.

The latest development in the Greek debt saga came after the euro had climbed 1.9 percent against the greenback last week amid a pullback in expectations for a June interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Potential relief for euro could come from the German ZEW economic sentiment survey later in the day. The survey showed continuing improvement last month.

The dollar edged up 0.1 percent against a basket of major currencies to 98.003. Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.2 percent to 119.41 yen.

AUSSIE DOLLAR HEADWINDS

The Australian dollar fell, with the retreat having as much to do with the strength of chart resistance as to any new insight on the chance of further rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

Selling accelerated following Tuesday's release of the minutes of the RBA's April policy meeting, even though it largely repeated the bank's easing bias. It also reiterated that the Australian dollar was likely to fall further given recent declines in key commodity prices.

The Australian dollar fell to as low as $0.7683 after the release of the minutes and was last trading at $0.7697, down 0.4 percent on the day.

"The minutes weren't hawkish, and there seems to be some renewed selling of the Australian dollar amid a rebound in the U.S. dollar and in the wake of comments from (RBA's) Stevens," said Masafumi Yamamoto, senior strategist for retail financial service provider Monex, Inc. in Tokyo.

Given the data last week that showed a drop in Australia's unemployment rate and a recent bounce in iron ore prices, it is hard to tell if the current situation warrants an interest rate cut by the RBA, Yamamoto added.

The Aussie dollar had shed 0.8 percent on Monday after failing to break stiff resistance around $0.7840-50.

It had extended its losses on Monday after RBA Governor Glenn Stevens reiterated that the Australian dollar was "very likely" to fall further over time.

Stevens added that while the central bank is willing to cut interest rates again if needed it is cautious about the likely impact on house prices and debt levels. (Additional reporting by Cecile Lefort in Sydney; Editing by Kim Coghill & Shri Navaratnam)