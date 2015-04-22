* Australian CPI comes in slightly above forecast
* Euro edges lower, major currency pairs mostly drift
sideways
* Greek debt talks in focus later this week
By Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua
SYDNEY, April 22 The euro edged lower on
Wednesday, pressured by continued uncertainty over Greece's debt
negotiations, while the Australian dollar rose after inflation
data suggested an interest rate cut was not imminent.
The euro drifted down about 0.1 percent to 128.29 yen
, moving back toward its overnight low of 127.45.
Against the greenback, the euro slipped about 0.1 percent to
$1.0722.
On Tuesday, attempts to further push down the euro ended in
failure, which traders said prompted a squeeze in short
positions and lifted it off the session low of $1.0660.
But market participants have little incentive to take
positions in the euro, with Greece's debt negotiations hanging
in the balance. Athens risks running out of cash within weeks
and has so far been unable to reach an agreement with its
lenders on a deal that will disburse further aid.
Euro zone finance ministers will meet later in the week to
assess progress made by Greece in its reform
pledges.
"The Greek situation seems to be heading towards a
conclusion," said Marshall Gittler, head of global FX strategy
at IronFX Global.
"Even if the market expects a successful conclusion, it has
to price in at least the possibility of a disaster. I expect
that possibility to weigh increasingly on the euro until the
uncertainty is over," Gittler said in a note to clients.
The Australian dollar was up about 0.7 percent at
$0.7759 after rising as high as $0.7772, after core inflation -
one of the Reserve Bank of Australia's favoured price measures -
rose 0.6 percent in the first quarter, a touch higher than a
forecast of 0.5 percent.
"It probably reduces the risk a little bit more that they
will ease in May...the case (for easing) hasn't disappeared,
it's a longish game but it certainly reduces the chance a little
bit more for May anyway," said David De Garis, a senior
economist at National Australia Bank.
Dovish signals from RBA head Glenn Stevens and minutes of
the central bank's April 7 meeting had weighed on the currency
this week.
Other major currency pair drifted in familiar ranges with
investors apparently reluctant to break to new ground without
fresh catalysts.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. unit against
a basket of rivals, was steady on the day at 98.030.
The dollar last stood at 119.66 yen, flat on the day
and not far from a one-week high of 119.83 yen set overnight.
"Markets were quiet overnight with no major news to drive
proceedings," noted Imre Speizer, a senior strategist at
Westpac.
(Additional reporting by Cecile Lefort in Sydney; Editing by
Eric Meijer & Shri Navaratnam)