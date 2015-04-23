By Ian Chua
| SYDNEY, April 24
SYDNEY, April 24 The dollar nursed losses early
on Friday after yet more underwhelming U.S. economic news, while
signs that cash-strapped Greece was making tentative progress in
securing fresh funding helped underpin a broad rally in the
euro.
The common currency last stood at $1.0822, having
powered up from Thursday's low of $1.0666. The latest rally came
as German Chancellor Angela Merkel said everything must be done
to prevent Greece from running out of money.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras also said he was
optimistic of reaching a deal with the country's creditors after
making significant progress in reform-for-cash negotiations.
Against the yen, the euro rose as far as 129.66,
a high last seen on April 9. It also advanced on sterling and
hit a two-week high versus its New Zealand peer at NZ$1.4290
.
In contrast, the dollar wilted in the face of more
disappointing data, among them an 11.4 percent slide in new home
sales in March. While that was the biggest monthly decline since
July 2013, it followed three straight months of hefty gains.
Still, it gave the market a fresh excuse to cut bullish
dollar positions. As a result, the dollar index dipped
0.6 percent on Thursday, wiping out all of this week's gains to
be 0.2 percent down on the week.
The dollar fell back below 120.00 yen to last trade
at 119.62.
"Despite the softer data, we think the market is going to
remain focused on risks of a more hawkish Fed message next week,
and risks to U.S. front-end yields remain skewed to the upside
from current low levels," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a
note to clients.
The Federal Reserve holds a policy meeting on April 28 and
29 and there is certain to be much debate on when interest rates
should start to rise.
"We remain bullish on the USD, and continue to run a short
EURUSD spot recommendation alongside derivative exposure to
USDCHF and USDJPY upside," said BNP.
Renewed weakness in the greenback helped the New Zealand
dollar trim some of its losses. Investors had hit the kiwi hard
on Thursday in response to dovish comments from the Reserve Bank
of New Zealand.
The kiwi last stood at $0.7589, having fallen as
far as $0.7537.
Another notable mover was the Swiss franc, which recovered
almost all of the losses it suffered on Wednesday. The dollar
fell back to 0.9555 francs, from 0.9715. The euro dipped
to 1.0334 francs, from 1.0428.
There is little in the way of market-moving economic data
out of Asia. A survey on German business morale and U.S. durable
goods data are on offer later in the session.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)