* Euro slips, pares some of the previous day's gains
* Dollar index inches higher, nurses Thursday's losses
* German Ifo survey, U.S. durable goods due on Friday
By Ian Chua and Masayuki Kitano
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, April 24 The dollar nursed
losses on Friday after taking a hit from underwhelming U.S.
economic data, while the euro found support from signs that
cash-strapped Greece was making tentative progress toward
securing fresh funding.
The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.0810, but held on to
the bulk of the gains made on Thursday, when it rose 0.9 percent
and powered up from a low of $1.0666.
Helping to support the euro, German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Thursday everything must be done to prevent Greece from
running out of money.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras also said he was
optimistic of reaching a deal with the country's creditors after
making significant progress in reform-for-cash negotiations.
"The market seems to be thinking that the concerns about
Greece have been pushed back a bit for now," said Shinji Kureda,
head of FX trading group for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
in Tokyo.
Kureda added, however, that euro's recovery could fade. "I
don't get the sense that the euro will keep on pushing higher,"
he said.
The dollar is likely to be underpinned by expectations that
U.S. economic data will start to improve as the effects from
harsh winter weather and a recent labour dispute at U.S. West
Coast ports start to fade, Kureda added.
The dollar inched up 0.1 percent against a basket of major
currencies to 97.369, still nursing its losses from
Thursday, when it fell about 0.7 percent.
Against the yen, the dollar held steady at 119.54 yen
, having pulled back from Thursday's high of 120.10 yen.
The dollar had taken a hit from more disappointing U.S. data
on Thursday, among them an 11.4 percent slide in new home sales
in March. While that was the biggest monthly decline since July
2013, it followed three straight months of hefty gains.
Still, it gave the market a fresh excuse to cut bullish
dollar positions.
"Despite the softer data, we think the market is going to
remain focused on risks of a more hawkish Fed message next week,
and risks to U.S. front-end yields remain skewed to the upside
from current low levels," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a
note to clients.
The Federal Reserve holds a policy meeting on April 28 and
29 and there is certain to be much debate on when interest rates
should start to rise.
The New Zealand dollar fell 0.4 percent to $0.7560,
staying on the defensive in the wake of dovish comments on
Thursday from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.
A survey on German business sentiment and U.S. durable goods
data were due later in the session.
