By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, April 27 The dollar started the week on
the defensive on Monday after more disappointing U.S. economic
data reinforced expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will not
hike interest rates any time soon, while concerns about Greece's
ongoing debt talks pressured the euro.
Data on Friday showed U.S. business investment spending
plans fell for a seventh straight month in March, suggesting the
economy was struggling to rebound.
The data cemented the view that the U.S. central bank will
not send any imminent tightening signal after its two-day
Federal Open Market Committee meeting scheduled to begin on
Tuesday.
The data sent the dollar index, which tracks the
greenback against a basket of six major rivals, to a nearly
three-week low of 96.755. It stood at 96.911 in early Asian
trading.
"The U.S. dollar finished the week on seemingly fragile
footing. The question investors are asking is if the steady drum
beat of disappointing U.S. economic data turns the dollar's bull
case on its head," Marc Chandler, global head of currency
strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York, wrote in a note
to clients.
"The Europe and Japanese side of the divergence have not
changed, but the U.S. side has," Chandler said.
While the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan are
still seen as maintaining ultra-easy monetary policy, market
expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve's contrasting interest
rate increase have been pushed further down the road. Few
investors now expect a rate hike in June, with most predicting a
move later this year.
The Fed has kept overnight interest rates near zero since
December 2008, and a recent spate of uninspiring data on retail
sales, employment and housing starts suggests it will keep them
there for at least several more months.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and
Thomson Reuters released on Friday showed that speculators
reduced positive bets on the U.S. dollar in the week ended April
21, pushing the currency's net long position to its lowest since
September.
The dollar was buying 118.91 yen, down about 0.1
percent on the day and well below last week's high of 120.10 yen
touched on Thursday.
The euro was slightly down at $1.0868, below Friday's
more than two-week high of $1.0900 hit on hopes of progress in
Greece's negotiations with European Union and International
Monetary Fund creditors.
On Friday, euro zone finance ministers meeting in the
Latvian capital of Riga warned Athens that it would get no fresh
aid until it agreed to a complete economic reform plan.
As the country risks running out of cash within weeks,
Greece's governors and other local officials agreed on Saturday
to lend cash to the near-bankrupt central government after Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras assured them the measure would last for
only a short period of time.
Tsipras and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed in a
phone conversation on Sunday to maintain contact during the
ongoing debt talks, a Greek government official said.
