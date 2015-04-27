* Weak U.S. business investment data weighs on greenback
* Yen viewed as range-bound as investors await BOJ meeting
* IMM data reveals further reduction in long dollar
positions
* Euro pressured as Greece, creditors negotiate debt deal
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, April 27 The dollar started the week on
the defensive on Monday after more disappointing U.S. economic
data reinforced expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will not
hike interest rates any time soon, while concerns about Greece's
debt talks pressured the euro.
The dollar was buying 118.93 yen, down about 0.1
percent on the day and well below last week's high of 120.10 yen
touched on Thursday, and back toward its April low of 118.525
plumbed one week ago.
"I think the range-bound trading will be continuing for the
dollar/yen, with the upside at 120 and the downside at 118,"
said Kaneo Ogino, director at Global-info Co in Tokyo, a foreign
exchange research firm.
The Bank of Japan will meet on Thursday, and is widely
expected to hold policy steady. The policy decision, however,
might be influenced by the median inflation forecast produced at
the meeting.
While the possibility is slim, BOJ policymakers may opt to
ease if the cut to this fiscal year's inflation forecast is
unexpectedly big, or if they feel the slowdown in inflation is
damaging enough to warrant pre-emptive action.
Inflation is anticipated to reach barely half the rate that
the BOJ expects for this fiscal year and next, a Reuters poll
has found, emphasising the degree of difficulty seen in
achieving the central bank's ambitious price target.
DRUM BEAT OF DISAPPOINTING DATA
Data on Friday showed U.S. business investment spending
plans fell for a seventh straight month in March, suggesting the
economy was struggling to rebound.
The data cemented the view that the U.S. central bank will
not send any imminent tightening signal after its two-day
Federal Open Market Committee meeting scheduled to begin on
Tuesday.
The weak figures sent the dollar index, which tracks
the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, to a nearly
three-week low of 96.755 on Friday. It stood at 96.985, edging
up about 0.1 percent on the day, due in part to a weaker euro.
"The U.S. dollar finished the week on seemingly fragile
footing. The question investors are asking is if the steady drum
beat of disappointing U.S. economic data turns the dollar's bull
case on its head," Marc Chandler, global head of currency
strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York, wrote in a note
to clients.
"The Europe and Japanese side of the divergence have not
changed, but the U.S. side has," Chandler said.
While the European Central Bank and the BOJ are still seen
as maintaining ultra-easy monetary policy, market expectations
for the U.S. Federal Reserve's contrasting interest rate
increase have been pushed further down the road. Few investors
now expect a rate hike in June, with most predicting a move
later this year.
The Fed has kept overnight interest rates near zero since
December 2008, and a recent spate of uninspiring data on retail
sales, employment and housing starts suggests it will keep them
there for at least several more months.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and
Thomson Reuters released on Friday showed that speculators
reduced positive bets on the U.S. dollar in the week ended April
21, pushing the currency's net long position to its lowest since
September.
The euro drooped about 0.2 percent to $1.0855, well
below Friday's more than two-week high of $1.0900 hit on hopes
of progress in Greece's negotiations with European Union and
International Monetary Fund creditors.
On Friday, euro zone finance ministers meeting in the
Latvian capital of Riga warned Athens that it would get no fresh
aid until it agreed to a complete economic reform plan.
As the country risks running out of cash within weeks,
Greece's governors and other local officials agreed on Saturday
to lend cash to the near-bankrupt central government after Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras assured them the measure would last for
only a short period of time.
Tsipras and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed in a
phone conversation on Sunday to maintain contact during the
ongoing debt talks, a Greek government official said.
(Editing by Eric Meijer & Kim Coghill)