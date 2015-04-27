* Euro pops above $1.09 briefly overnight

* Hopes of Greek deal breakthrough on the rise

* Fed, BOJ meetings later this week next event risks

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, April 28 The euro hovered just under a three-week peak early on Tuesday, having pushed higher overnight as the dollar came under broad pressure and on renewed hopes that cash-strapped Greece was a step closer to securing fresh funding.

The euro climbed as far as $1.0927 and last stood at $1.0879. It is nearing the top-end of a $1.0457-$1.1062 range since hitting a 12-year trough in mid-March.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday reshuffled his team handling talks with European and IMF lenders, a move widely seen as an effort to relegate embattled Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis to a less active role in negotiations.

"Varoufakis' hard-ball tactics have been a source of huge frustration for the Brussels group of international creditors," said Ray Attrill, global co-head of FX strategy at NAB.

"The appointment of a more conventional negotiator, more familiar with the European bureaucracy, has stoked optimism that a deal will be reached before large payments are due in May."

Traders said a breakthrough in the Greek funding problem could see the common currency climb as far as $1.1200 as short positions will undoubtedly get squeezed.

Against the yen, the common currency was at 129.52 , having come just short of 130.00 overnight.

The firmer euro helped knock the dollar index to a three-week low of 96.467. The index last traded at 96.788.

Commodity currencies, however, were among the best performers, further underpinned by gains in commodity prices.

With oil near its 2015 peak, the Canadian dollar touched a three-month high of C$1.2080 per USD. It was last at C$1.2089.

Its Australian peer scaled a near five-week peak of $0.7873 , before drifting off slightly to $0.7856.

There was nothing in a speech by Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens that moved the Aussie. Stevens said he would not comment on monetary policy given the next rate meeting was only a week away.

Investors are in two minds whether or not the RBA will cut the 2.25 percent cash rate at the May 5 meeting.

Traders expect a generally subdued session ahead of a public holiday in Japan on Wednesday and outcomes of the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan policy reviews later in the week. (Editing by Richard Pullin)