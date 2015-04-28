(Corrects start of Fed meeting in second paragraph to Tuesday
from Wednesday)
* Euro pops up overnight on hopes for Greek deal
breakthrough
* Dollar awaits U.S. data later in the day for next
incentive
* Fed, BOJ meetings later this week next event risks
By Ian Chua and Shinichi Saoshiro
SYDNEY/TOKYO, April 28 The euro hovered near a
three-week peak on Tuesday, having pushed higher overnight as
the dollar came under broad pressure and on renewed hopes that
cash-strapped Greece was a step closer to securing fresh
funding.
The dollar awaited U.S. data later in the day which could
either hasten its fall against the euro or arrest its decline
ahead of the closely-watched two-day Federal Reserve meeting
that begins on Tuesday.
The S&P/Case Shiller housing index and consumer confidence
data will provide a glimpse into the state of the U.S. economy,
which is yet to gain full momentum and has doused market
expectations for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in
June.
The euro climbed as far as $1.0927 and last stood at
$1.0877. It is nearing the top-end of a $1.0457-$1.1062 range
since hitting a 12-year trough in mid-March.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday reshuffled his
team handling talks with European and IMF lenders, a move widely
seen as an effort to relegate embattled Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis to a less active role in negotiations.
"Varoufakis' hard-ball tactics have been a source of huge
frustration for the Brussels group of international creditors,"
said Ray Attrill, global co-head of FX strategy at NAB.
"The appointment of a more conventional negotiator, more
familiar with the European bureaucracy, has stoked optimism that
a deal will be reached before large payments are due in May."
Nevertheless, the situation still remained murky with Greek
Prime Minister Tsipras also saying the government's top priority
as it faces depleting cash coffers was to pay wages and
pensions, subsequently adding that defaulting on debt was not an
option either.
"The market has become used to potentially negative Greek
headlines and less responsive to them. It will give more
attention when payment deadlines loom closer or should Greece
actually have a difficult time making payments," said Shinichiro
Kadota, chief Japan FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
Greece faces a Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance
ministers on May 11, a day before it must pay 700 million euros
to the IMF.
The dollar was little changed at 119.095 yen briefly
touching 119.44 overnight in a knee-jerk reaction to Fitch
downgrading Japan's credit rating by one notch to A, five
notches below the top AAA rating.
The impact was short-lived as the downgrade was well
anticipated, the yen having taken past rating cuts in stride.
The Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting on Thursday loomed
as a possible risk event.
Against the yen, the common currency was at 129.59
, having come just short of 130.00 overnight.
The firmer euro helped knock the dollar index to a
three-week low of 96.467. The index last traded at 96.798,
little changed on the day.
Commodity currencies were among the best performers, further
underpinned by gains in commodity prices.
With oil near its 2015 peak, the Canadian dollar touched a
three-month high of C$1.2080 per USD. It was last at
C$1.2101.
Its Australian peer scaled a near five-week peak of $0.7873
, before drifting off slightly to $0.7870.
There was nothing in a speech by Reserve Bank of Australia
Governor Glenn Stevens that moved the Aussie. Stevens said he
would not comment on monetary policy given the next rate meeting
was only a week away.
Investors are in two minds whether or not the RBA will cut
the 2.25 percent cash rate at the May 5 meeting.
(Editing by Richard Pullin and Simon Cameron-Moore)