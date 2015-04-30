* Euro holds above $1.12 after another leg up
* Rising bund yields help underpin euro rebound
* Aussie pressured with rate cut view back in play
* China PMI next in focus
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, May 1 The euro stood at two-month highs
against the dollar and yen early on Friday, having rallied for a
second session on the back of another surge in German yields as
fears of deflation in Europe eased just a little.
The common currency last fetched $1.1215, not far
from the overnight peak of $1.1267. It has clearly broken above
its recent $1.0457-$1.10625 range and is on track to end the
week up more than 3 percent.
The euro climbed as far as 134.515 yen, touched a
three-week high of 73.35 pence. It scaled a
seven-week peak of NZ$1.4769.
Bund yields jumped again on Thursday with the benchmark
10-year yield reaching 0.386 percent, up some 20
basis points in two days.
Data this week suggesting the euro zone might be pulling out
of deflation sparked the rise in yields, with thin liquidity
probably exacerbating the move. Many European markets will be
closed for the May 1 Labour Day holiday.
The resurgent euro has pushed the dollar index down
to its lowest in over two months. The index last stood at
94.827, having been as low as 94.399.
Yet the dollar fared better elsewhere, rising to 119.45 yen
from a low of 118.50.
The yen had bounced briefly after the Bank of Japan on
Thursday refrained from expanding its already massive stimulus
programme.
Analysts at Citi noted that the euro and dollar were
outperforming their peers as rising German and U.S. yields were
supporting both currencies.
"Neither USD nor EUR are particularly high beta, so any time
that their yields are jointly viewed as attractive, the outflow
from higher beta currencies will be substantial," said Steven
Englander, global head of G10 FX strategy at Citi.
This could be one reason why commodity currencies, usually
seen as riskier or high beta, were back under pressure.
The Australian dollar, which hit a three-month high of
$0.8077 earlier in the week, has dropped back towards 79 U.S.
cents. It was further weighed by the prospect of an
interest rate cut next week.
An RBA watcher at Fairfax Media said the Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) will cut interest rates at its May 5 meeting,
partly in face of a stubbornly high Aussie dollar. Debt markets
now imply a 62 percent chance of a move next week, up from
around 50-50 earlier in the week.
Trading in Asia could be choppy with many centres in the
region closed for Labour Day.
China's official Purchasing Managers' Index report due at
0100 GMT is the main focus. Signs of further weakness in Chinese
manufacturing activity will cement expectations for more
stimulus there.