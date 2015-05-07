* Dollar index hits two-month lows
* Euro breaks above $1.13 for the first time since late Feb
* Sterling on defensive for UK elections
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, May 7 The dollar languished at its
lowest in over two months against a basket of major currencies
early on Thursday, under renewed pressure from disappointing
data, while a further spike in German yields gave the euro some
support.
Figures on Wednesday showed U.S. private sector employers in
April hired the fewest workers in more than a year, raising a
red flag for nonfarm payrolls due on Friday.
The dollar index slid as far as 93.882 - a low last
seen in mid-February - before steadying at 94.134. It has fallen
more than 6 percent from a 12-year peak of 100.39 set in March.
Dollar bulls are looking for evidence that the U.S. economy
has bounced back following a very soft patch in the first
quarter.
The euro jumped to a two-month high of $1.1371,
continuing to pull away from a 12-year trough of $1.0457 plumbed
in March. It last traded at $1.1344.
"EUR/USD is now in overbought territory but with positioning
still net short and a big U.S. payrolls number looming there
aren't too many sellers around," said Elsa Lignos, senior
currency strategist at RBC.
Traders said the euro's resilience was partly due to a surge
in Bund yields, which have jumped nearly 50 basis
points in just over a week, outstripping a 34 basis point-rise
in its U.S. peer.
Analysts said the move in Bund yields appeared to be driven
by a shakeout of very crowded positions, but the impact is
starting to be felt across financial markets.
Right on cue, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen warned that
low long-term U.S. interest rates could spike as the Fed
normalises its policy, causing disruption across the financial
system.
At a separate event, Atlanta Federal Reserve bank president
Dennis Lockhart said market expectations for a September
interest rate hike were in "reasonable alignment" with the
central bank.
The euro also powered to a three-month high against sterling
as Britons vote on Thursday in the most closely fought national
election in a generation.
The common currency climbed as far as 74.49 pence
, reaching a high last seen in mid-February. It was
last at 74.41 pence.
Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives and Ed
Miliband's opposition Labour Party have been neck and neck in
opinion polls for months, indicating neither will win enough
seats for an outright majority in the 650-seat parliament.
If neither wins an overall majority, talks will begin on
Friday with smaller parties in a race to strike deals.
In Asia, Australia's employment data at 0130 GMT could
provide some distraction for the Aussie dollar. It was last at
$0.7965, having risen as high as $0.8031 overnight.
