By Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua

TOKYO/SYDNEY, May 8 Most major currencies stuck to recent ranges ahead of U.S. jobs report later on Friday, but sterling seized the spotlight and rallied to its highest in just over a week on expectations that British Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives will stay in office.

The Conservatives are set to govern Britain for another five years although they may fall just short of holding an outright majority, an exit poll showed, a result likely to trigger an in-out referendum on European Union membership within two years, while Scots could soon be pressing for independence again. ID:nL5N0XY1BG]

"An EU referendum would be the main longer-term focus. We have to wait to see what Cameron says, and then what kind of coalition government he assembles," said Ayako Sera, senior market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank. "The pound is initially rising on the exit poll results, and pound volatility is also likely to rise."

Sterling jumped more than 1 percent on the day to $1.5435 after rising as high as $1.5448 early in the Asian session, pulling further away from a five-year low of $1.4567 plumbed in mid-April.

The pound also rallied on the euro, which plummeted more than 1 percent on the day to 72.79 pence after touching a low of 72.73 pence early in the session, its lowest level since April 30, and down from a three-month peak of 74.82 pence scaled on Thursday.

In contrast, the dollar edged up but trading was more subdued with investors reluctant to take big positions ahead of U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due later in the day.

The euro fell about 0.3 percent on the day against the greenback to $1.1236, slipping from the previous session's two-month high of $1.1392. Against the yen, it fetched 134.73, slightly higher on the day but off Thursday's two-month peak just below 136.00.

The dollar bought 119.92 yen, up about 0.2 percent.

Dollar bulls took solace from data on Thursday showing the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits held near a 15-year low last week.

The data helped bolster expectations for a relatively strong employment report. Economists forecast nonfarm payrolls to increase by 224,000 in April, after gaining 126,000 in March, when bad weather held back hiring.

The Australian dollar skidded after a quarterly statement of monetary policy from Australia's central bank gave no clear indication on interest rates and said weakness in business investment meant the economy would continue to grow at a below-average pace for longer than expected just a few months ago.

The Aussie shed about 0.3 percent to $0.7878 after the Reserve Bank of Australia trimmed its inflation and growth forecasts while also highlighting green shoots in the economy. At its May 5 meeting, the RBA cut its cash rate to a record low 2.0 percent as expected. (Editing by G Crosse and Eric Meijer)