* Yellen awaited for markets to gauge her thinking on rates
* Little reaction to slightly stronger-than-expected China
GDP
* Sterling outperforms peers as BOE stirs up rate hike view
* BOJ stands pat on policy as expected, yen steady vs dollar
(Updates throughout)
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, July 15 The dollar steadied
against the euro and yen on Wednesday as it awaited fresh cues
from a U.S. Congressional appearance by Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen later in the session.
Yellen provided dollar bulls with food for thought Friday by
saying she expected a rate hike at some point this year, and
investors will have a chance to hear her latest thinking at the
semi-annual testimony.
The euro, which has lost 1.5 percent this week, was
little changed at $1.1001. As the deal between Athens and its
creditors consigned the Greek debt saga to the back burner,
focus has shifted back onto differentials between U.S. yields
and those in Europe and Japan.
The dollar was steady at 123.43 yen, hovering close
to a two-week high of 123.74 scaled overnight.
Data showing China's economy grew a slightly
better-than-expected 7.0 percent in the second quarter sparked
little reaction, with its recent stock market rout still fresh
in memory.
The Australian dollar, often used as a liquid proxy for
China plays, was up a modest 0.2 percent at $0.7467.
"The overall reaction to the Chinese data was limited due to
the issue of reliability regarding the indicators. Moreover,
Chinese equities are down after the data. Chinese equity
movements currently provide currencies with bigger cues," said
Shusuke Yamada, chief Japan FX strategist at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch in Tokyo.
Sterling stood tall after the Bank of England put the
prospect of an interest rate hike front and centre.
The pound rallied to a two-week high against the dollar. It
climbed as far as $1.5654 and last stood at $1.5643,
following up on its best one-day performance in a month
overnight.
"We think this move has further to run in the coming weeks
and months as pricing for rate hikes still appears too distant
in our view," said Greg Moore, senior currency strategist at RBC
Capital Markets.
Speaking to British lawmakers on Tuesday, BOE Governor Mark
Carney said the time for a first rate hike since the financial
crisis was getting closer.
Compared with the BOE news, the Bank of Japan's
well-anticipated decision on Wednesday to stand pat on monetary
policy did not cause ripples, and focus shifted to Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda's media briefing at 0630 GMT.
The Bank of Canada also meets on Wednesday amid talk it
could cut rates by a quarter point to 0.5 percent.
Greece would also fight its way back onto the front pages if
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras fails to persuade deeply unhappy
leftist lawmakers to vote for a package of austerity measures to
secure a new bailout.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)