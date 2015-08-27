* Yen and euro nurse previous day's losses vs dollar
* Asian equities rise after Wall Street rally
* Fading risk of September Fed hike supports risk sentiment
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, Aug 27 The yen nursed losses
against the dollar on Thursday as gains in Chinese equities
helped underpin risk sentiment for now and dampened demand for
the safe haven Japanese currency.
Comments from an influential Federal Reserve official on
Wednesday downplaying prospects of a September interest rate
hike helped improve market sentiment. In the currency market,
investors reacted by unwinding recent moves that lifted both the
yen and the euro.
A recent rise in risk aversion had triggered short-covering
in the yen and the euro, which are popular funding currencies
for carry trades. Such trades involve selling low-yielding
currencies to fund investment in higher-yielding currencies and
assets.
Such demand for the yen and the euro showed signs of ebbing,
however, helped by a bounce in global equities after their steep
recent selloff.
Asian equities rose and Shanghai stocks
edged up 1.6 percent after Wall Street posted its
biggest one-day gain in four years on Wednesday.
"The yen, euro and Swiss franc are funding currencies...and
so when things calm down, dollar/yen can rise and the euro can
slip against the dollar," said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global
markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp in Singapore.
The dollar edged up 0.1 percent to 120.03 yen in the
wake of its 0.9 percent gain on Wednesday. The dollar had set a
seven-month low of 116.15 yen earlier in the week.
The euro rose 0.3 percent to $1.1353, still nursing
heavy losses from Wednesday, when it slid around 1.7 percent and
pulled away from a seven-month high of $1.1715 set early in the
week.
New York Fed President William Dudley said on Wednesday an
interest rate hike next month seemed less appropriate given the
threat posed to the U.S. economy by recent market turmoil.
Traders said Dudley's relatively dovish tones, combined with
upbeat data showing a big increase in U.S. business investment
plans have further helped soothe market nerves.
A near-term focal point for investors is an annual
conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, attended by many of the
world's top central bankers.
On Saturday, Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer will take part
in the "U.S. Inflation Developments" panel before the Federal
Reserve Bank of Kansas City Economic Symposium in Jackson Hole.
The market will be watching to see if the central bankers
play down the recent market volatility as a headwind, analysts
at DBS in Singapore said in a research note.
"They will probably agree that the problem today is not in
the advanced economies but the emerging economies," the DBS
analysts said.
"If so, the dollar index can regain some of its composure if
the symposium succeeds in keeping expectations intact for a Fed
hike later this year without more panic in the markets," they
added.
Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar stood
at 95.074, having recovered from a seven-month low of
92.621 set earlier this week. The dollar index is still down
about 2 percent from last week's high of 97.078.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)