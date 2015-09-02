* Dollar/yen trims losses as Nikkei bounces from sharp
losses
* Sagging Chinese shares remain a worry
* Overnight crude oil plunge weigh on Aussie, loonie
* Aussie hits 6-1/2-yr low, fall hastened by soft domestic
GDP
(Updates throughout)
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Sept 2 The dollar bounced to cut steep
losses versus the yen on Wednesday as Tokyo shares rebounded
after sharp losses, dulling demand for the safe-haven Japanese
currency for the time being.
The U.S. currency fared better against commodity currencies
like the Australian and Canadian dollars, put on the defensive
as crude oil prices resumed falling.
The dollar was up 0.7 percent at 120.175 yen, hoisted
up from a low of 119.225 as Tokyo's Nikkei gained 0.8
percent following the previous day's 3.8 percent tumble.
The greenback was still sharply lower from its overnight
high of 121.265 against its Japanese peer, which tends to
attract bids in times of financial market turmoil.
The dollar's bounce forced the euro to fall back 0.3 percent
to $1.1275. The common currency rallied 0.9 percent on
Tuesday when it went as high as $1.1332.
"The dollar fell against the yen early in the session,
apparently led by foreign players' selling, but it rebounded as
shorts were covered when long-term funds came in and shored up
the Nikkei," said Kaneo Ogino, director at foreign exchange
research firm Global-info Co in Tokyo.
"But a drop by Shanghai shares has slowed the Nikkei's rise,
preventing a further rebound by dollar/yen. For currencies, its
about watching stocks lately," Ogino said.
Speculators and investors had also sold low-yielding yen and
euro to buy higher-yielding currencies and shares in a "carry
trade" strategy that had to be unwound as a worsening outlook
for global economy spelled weakness for equities.
As such, the yen and euro have tended to gain when stocks
decline. The Japanese currency had reached a seven-month peak of
116.15 yen to the dollar early last week during a China-led rout
in global equities.
Shanghai shares fell as much as 4 percent on Wednesday, with
sentiment still raw after Tuesday's weak Chinese manufacturing
data rekindled growth fears, but later some of the losses were
pared.
A report showing softness in U.S. factories added to the
gloom over the global economy, sending the S&P 500 down
2.5 percent and U.S. crude tanking 10 percent over the
past two sessions.
"Short-term focus will be on the U.S. ADP employment report
due later today and the European Central Bank meeting tomorrow.
There are hopes that the ECB may ease further in light of recent
developments, which could improve risk sentiment," said
Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan FX strategist at Barclays in
Tokyo.
The markets will study the ADP employment report as a rough
predictor of the more comprehensive U.S. non-farm payrolls due
on Friday.
The dollar index nudged up 0.1 percent to 95.532
after an overnight loss of 0.6 percent.
Pummelled by the slide in oil and other commodity prices,
the Australian dollar was down 0.1 percent at $0.7012
after hitting a 6-1/2-year low of $0.6982 earlier in the
session, its decline accelerated by weaker-than-expected
domestic GDP data.
The Canadian dollar, another commodity currency buffeted by
gyrations in oil prices, pulled back slightly to C$1.3238 per
dollar after losing 0.9 percent overnight. The retreat
put the loonie closer to an 11-year low of C$1.3353 struck last
week.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Richard Borsuk)