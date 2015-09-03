* Euro broadly lower, hits three-month lows vs yen
* ECB trims growth, inflation forecasts, says can adjust QE
* U.S. nonfarm payrolls next key focus for markets
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Sept 4 The euro nursed losses early on
Friday, having come under broad pressure after the European
Central Bank gave a sobering assessment of the euro zone economy
and suggested it may have to beef up its already massive
stimulus program.
The common currency slid as far as $1.1087, from
levels above $1.1200. It last stood at $1.1122. Against the yen,
it skidded to its lowest in over three months at 133.13
before edging back to 133.63.
Traders in Asia may not take things much further ahead of
U.S. nonfarm payrolls due later on Friday and with no leads from
Chinese financial markets, which are closed for a holiday.
A solid payrolls outcome would bolster the case for an
interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this month. Conversely
a weak number would cloud the view for a September lift off. The
market consensus is for an increase of 220,000 jobs.
For the first time, ECB President Mario Draghi said
explicitly the bank's bond-buying programme may run beyond
September 2016 and that its size and composition may be
adjusted.
The ECB warned growth would suffer from fading momentum in
emerging markets, particularly China, and falling oil prices
could drag the 19-member euro zone back into deflation in coming
months. In a widely expected decision, it left policy unchanged
for now.
"Bottom line: the risk the ECB's current asset purchase
program is extended beyond September 2016 is rising which should
continue to weigh on euro and euro zone short-term swap rates,"
Elias Haddad, senior currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank
wrote in a note to clients.
Weakness in the euro helped lift the dollar index to
its highest in over two weeks at 96.405, and further away from a
seven-month trough of 92.621 plumbed last week.
The greenback, however, was little changed on the yen,
trading at 120.18 after losing its grip of 120.70.
The ECB's dovish stance helped inject some life into
European stocks, but failed to lift risk appetite in general,
resulting in a half-hearted performance from Wall Street.
In turn, commodity currencies were mixed with both the New
Zealand and Canadian dollars firming against
the greenback, but the Australian dollar languished near a 6-1/2
year trough of $0.6982.
There is nothing in the way of market-moving data out of
Asia on Friday, leaving the focus firmly on U.S. data. Chinese
markets resume trade on Monday, while U.S. markets will be shut
for Labor Day.